Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day 2022 sale for deals on appliances, furniture and tools
The Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale is here and we found firework savings on everything from appliances and patio furniture to tools and bathroom items. If you're gearing up to tackle a few home improvement projects this fall, this is a Labor Day 2022 sale you certainly don't want to miss.
Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale
5 best Labor Day deals at Lowe’s
Craftsman 262-Piece Standard and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $149 (Save $120)
Lowe’s 46-Inch White LED Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light Remote for $275.18 (Save $68.80)
Allen + Roth Brookview 30-Inch Slate Blue Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Marble Top for $399 (Save $300)
GE 4.5-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $598 (Save $201)
Samsung Bespoke 30.1-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,999 (Save $900)
Refrigerator deals at Lowe's Labor Day sale
The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator is a stunning sight to behold and it is down from its regular price of $2,899 to just $1,999, a savings of $900. Aside from a totally customizable look thanks to swappable door panels, it has a spacious interior and a reliable ice maker that’s perfect for your next party.
Frigidaire 18.3-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $679 (Save $120)
Hisense 17.2-Cubic-Foot Counter-Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $949 (Save $200)
Hisense 14.8-Cubic-Foot Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator for $999 (Save $400)
Whirlpool 19.4-Cubic-Foot 4-Door Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $1,899 (Save $700)
LG InstaView 27.1-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,999 (Save $222)
Samsung Bespoke 30.1-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,999 (Save $900)
Appliance deals at Lowe’s Labor Day sale
Home appliances usually don’t come cheap, but Labor Day 2022 is a great time to save on microwaves, ranges, dishwashers and washing machines. Scoop sales on Whirlpool, GE, Samsung and more at the Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale.
Whirlpool 1.9-Cubic-Foot 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking for $389 (Save $140)
Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Agitator Top Load Washer for $598 (Save $251)
GE 4.5-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $598 (Save $201)
Whirlpool Top Control 24-Inch Built-in Dishwasher for $599 (Save $230)
Amana 30-Inch 4 Elements 4.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Electric Range for $599 (Save $220)
Samsung 30-Inch Smooth Surface 5 Elements 6.3-Cubic-Foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $749 (Save $200)
GE UltraFresh Vent System 4.8-Cubic-Foot Stackable Front-Load Washer for $798 (Save $251)
LG WashTower Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 4.5-Cubic-Foot Washer and 7.4-Cubic-Foot Dryer for $1,898 (Save $801)
Patio furniture deals at Lowe's Labor Day sale
Between end-of-summer deals and Labor Day 2022 discounts, there’s no better time to stock up on patio furniture than right now. Plus, when you buy now, you still have time to enjoy the furniture through the fall before packing it up for winter. Shop markdowns on wicker chairs, outdoor daybeds and more.
Style Selections Pelham Bay Stackable Black Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chairs for $14 (Save $14)
Allen + Roth Fairway Oaks Stationary Dining Chairs with Gray Cushioned Seats, Set of 4 for $349 (Save $349)
Allen + Roth Buchan Bay Wicker Stationary Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $373.50 (Save $124.50)
Allen + Roth 13-Foot Commercial Slide-Tilt Offset Patio Umbrella with Base for $499 (Save $499)
OVE Decors Sandra Wicker Outdoor Daybed with Gray Cushions for $1,099.91 (Save $899.09)
Heartland Cedar Pavilion 12-Foot Cedar Freestanding Pergola with Canopy for $1,999 (Save $462.87)
Tool deals at Lowe’s Labor Day sale
Fall is a perfect time to get started on those home renovation projects you put off over the summer, and the Lowe’s Labor Day sale has plenty of deals on the tools and outdoor power equipment you’ll need. A great way to get started is with the Craftsman 262-Piece tool set—it has tons of basic tools and is down from $269 to just $149 right now, saving you $120.
DeWalt 110-Piece Tough Grip Set Shank Screwdriver Bit Set Drill/Driver for $34.98 (Save $15)
Craftsman 262-Piece Standard and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $149 (Save $120)
Kobalt 24-Volt Max Variable Speed Brushless ½-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench for $179 (Save $50)
DeWalt 20V MAX Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with Large Site-Ready Rolling Bag for $499 (Save $50)
Kobalt 40-Volt Brushless 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $499 (Save $150)
Home improvement deals at Lowe’s Labor Day sale
From the bathroom to the living room, and even the outdoor walkway, you can spruce up your home ahead of Labor Day 2022 with must-have home improvement items. Keep cool with deals on ceiling fans or upgrade your bathroom with a new vanity to enjoy a refreshed look.
Moen Engage Spot Resist Brushed Nickel Handheld Shower for $59.98 (Save $15)
Cedar Hill 9000-Lumen 80-Watt Gray Hardwired LED Outdoor Wall Pack Light for $79.98 (Save $20)
Kichler Winslow 30-Inch 4-Light Brushed Nickel Transitional Vanity Light for $142.99 (Save $47.50)
Kohler Highline White Elongates 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet for $219 (Save $30)
Lowe’s 46-Inch White LED Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light Remote for $275.18 (Save $68.80)
Style Selections Julian 30-Inch White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Stone Top for $299 (Save $200)
Allen + Roth Brookview 30-Inch Slate Blue Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Marble Top for $399 (Save $300)
Allen + Roth Gracelynn 36-Inch Pure White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Stone Top for $799 (Save $200)
Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale
When is Labor Day 2022?
Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.
What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?
Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. This week, we've seen tons of deals in each of those categories.
When do Labor Day sales start?
Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Lowe’s, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.
Where should I shop this Labor Day?
If you want to upgrade your home in a big way, Lowe’s has all your shopping needs covered. Find big discounts on appliances, furniture and tools during the Lowe’s Labor Day 2022 sale. Meanwhile, if you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands.
Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale
