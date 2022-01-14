Shop major discounts on iRobot, Ninja, KitchenAid and more at this bonkers HSN sale

Save as much as 30% on top-tier products from HSN, including kitchen tools, electronics, vacuums, fashion pieces and more.

If you're planning on doing some shopping during your three-day weekend, HSN has you covered with hundreds of massive markdowns on some of our favorite brands. For a limited time, you can save big on home essentials, kitchen tools, fashion pieces and so much more at HSN.

Now through Monday, January 17 you can save as much as 30% sitewide at HSN. To sweeten the sales even more, you can also scoop discounts of up to 50% on clearance products and enjoy free shipping on clearance purchases of $75 or more. New to HSN? Enter coupon code HSN2022 at checkout and save an extra $20 on your first order.

Looking for an easy way to clean your home? Keeping your house crumb free is virtually effortless with the iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi robot vacuum, down from $449.99 to just $279.99. This Roomba is designed to provide powerful suction and trap 99% of pet allergens, according to the brand. It can even be used with voice control when connected with your Google Assistant or Alexa. iRobot makes several of our favorite robot vacuums, so this top-rated model is sure to please.

Keep your home in tip-top shape with this iRobot Roomba, currently on mega sale at HSN.

Meanwhile, stay on top of your healthy New Year's resolutions and whip up your morning protein shakes and smoothies with the Ninja Nutri-blender plus personal blender bundle, currently on sale for $54.99—a $25 markdown. Available in four bright colors, this customer-favorite personal blender comes with three 20-ounce cups, a 16-ounce cup, reusable straws and a healthy recipe booklet.

If a shopping spree is on your weekend agenda, be sure to check out HSN's First Big Sale of the Year for incredible markdowns across all categories. Just act quickly—products are selling fast.

The best deals at HSN's First Big Sale of the Year

Shop discounts on Shark, Ninja, KitchenAid and more during this huge HSN sale.

