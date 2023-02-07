Shop Mejuri Valentine's Day deals on engagement rings, diamond earrings and more this week only

Shop incredible sales on Valentine's Day jewelry right now at Mejuri.

We love Mejuri jewelry and right now the Instagram-famous retailer is offering plenty of red hot deals just in time for Valentine's Day 2023. All this week you can score stunning savings on sparkly diamond rings, earrings and necklaces your special someone is sure to love. Whether you're planning on getting down on one knee this V-Day or surprising your love with some bling, these deals promise to please.

Shop the Mejuri Diamond Week sale

This week only you can shop Mejuri's Diamond Week sale to save a rare 15% on all diamond jewelry ahead of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14. You can enjoy even more savings with free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. Just be sure to place your jewelry order by tomorrow, February 8 to get your goodies just in time for the big day.

Make a statement with your Valentine's Day proposal with the Mejuri princess cut diamond bold beaded ring. Usually retailing for $3,500, you can get the ring today for just $2,975. Mejuri is one of our favorite places to buy engagement rings online thanks to its collection of stylish and affordable rings. This trendy beaded band is handcrafted with 14K solid gold and features a beautiful .52-carat diamond. Keep in mind that this ring is made to order, so shipping times may vary.

Meanwhile, for a dainty diamond gift your valentine will love check out the Mejuri midi diamond studs, down from $550 to $467.50 today. These timeless earrings will complement any style—they're made to last with 14K solid gold and .18-carat stones. Perfect for wearing on their own or stacked with a matching hoop earring, these studs will make your sweetie smile.

Follow Cupid's arrow to Mejuri to shop deep discounts on Valentine's Day jewelry we adore. With V-Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to show your love with stunning diamond pieces fit for a queen.

Shop the Mejuri Diamond Week sale

