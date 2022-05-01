Shop this Michael Kors Mother's Day sale and save 25% on purses, handbags and totes

Shop this Michael Kors Mother's Day sale to save 25% off purses.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Surprise mom on her big day this year with a trendy new handbag from Michael Kors. The popular designer is offering incredible Mother's Day markdowns on shoulder bags, totes, crossbodies and more to help you pick out the perfect Mother's Day gift.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Through Monday, May 9, Michael Kors is offering 25% off stylish Mother's Day gifts including handbags and accessories. For even more savings, join the KORSVIP rewards program to enjoy benefits like free shipping and returns, private styling appointments, birthday rewards and early access to sales for big savings on must-have spring styles. If you're not a KORSVIP member, it is free to join using your name and email address.

►Mother’s Day is coming: The best 40+ gifts for every type of mom for Mother's Day 2022

►Sam’s Club deal: Save on gas with a free Sam's Club membership this month—here's how to get it

If you're in search for a compact bag to give your mom for running errands or going out, consider the Michael Michael Kors Marilyn small color-block saffiano leather crossbody bag. Perfect for keeping daily essentials close, this cute crossbody features a convenient adjustable strap, trendy gold-tone hardware and plenty of interior pockets for credit cards and a phone. Usually retailing at $258, this purse is currently marked down to $193.50.

For the mom who prefers a spacious bag, the Michael Michael Kors Jane large pebbled leather tote bag is a great option. Marked down from $258 to $135.45, you can save a whopping $122.55 when you shop today. This top-rated style comes in light pink, brown, black and red tones and is outfitted with pale gold-tone hardware.

Treat mom to a chic Michael Kors purse on sale right now ahead of Mother's Day 2022. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite trendy and budget-friendly accessories while you still can.

Story continues

The best Michael Kors bags under $200

Shop stylish Michael Kors bags under $200.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Michael Kors sale: Save an extra 25% on purses and handbags right now