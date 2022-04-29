Shop Minted's Mother’s Day sale for 15% off thoughtful, personalized gifts for mom

Shop the Minted Mother's Day gifts sale for 15% off and free priority shipping

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Minted offers tons of great personalized gifts that go beyond the usual, and there's nothing quite like a thoughtful gift for a mom who is always putting others first. If you're worried about receiving a customized Mother's Day gift in time for the big day on Sunday, May 8, Minted has a deal for you.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Minted's current Mother's Day sale is offering 15% off all gifts and greeting cards along with free priority shipping by Friday, May 6 when you use the coupon code FORMOM2022 on orders placed between now and Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 P.M. PT.

►Mother’s Day is coming: The best 40+ gifts for every type of mom for Mother's Day 2022

►Sam’s Club deal: Save on gas with a free Sam's Club membership this month—here's how to get it

Minted's handy delivery chart indicates exactly when different types of gifts will be received depending on your order date and time. This includes standard, priority, expedited, rush, super rush and international priority delivery, with some exclusions. For example, expedited, rush and super rush shipping will incur an additional charge. The estimates also require that you approve the personalized item's proof when applicable by 8:30 P.M. PT on the day you receive it.

For a picture-perfect Mother's Day gift from Minted, the gorgeous Classic Heart Snapshot frame is a beautiful declaration of your love for mom and it's currently down from $165, ringing up at $140.27 when you use coupon code FORMOM2022 at checkout, saving you $24.75. You can personalize the frame with a series of 30 portrait-oriented photos that make up the heart design for mom to enjoy looking at day after day. The 17.3-inch by 17.3-inch (image size 12.9-inch by 12.9-inch) frame is made of a 100% cotton museum-grade mat board and will even ship in gift-ready packaging.

Story continues

Shop the Minted Mother's Day gifts sale for thoughtful, personalized gifts for mom.

We love that Minted merchandise includes fabric prints sourced from its community of independent artists, like the stylish Sketched Willow Snap Tote, which is regularly $36 but down to $30.60 when you use the coupon code FORMOM2022 at checkout, saving you $5.40. You can personalize the 100% durable tote with a free custom embossed tag with their name or other short inspirational saying, which is why we consider personalized totes one of the most thoughtful personalized gifts you can buy from Minted. The bag itself is totally perfect as a day bag, large enough to fit all mom's essentials, including a wallet, cell phone, makeup kit, tablet or even diaper changing necessities for new moms. The design, part of the Cayucos Collection, features sun-washed prints that are inspired by the California seaside town making this tote a sunny addition to anyone's accessory collection.

Once you have chosen the perfect gift for mom, don't forget to grab a greeting card for 15% off, to complete the Mother's Day surprise. Shop the Minted Mother's Day gifts sale and get 15% off all gifts and greeting cards along with free priority shipping with the code FORMOM2022 through Sunday, May 1 to receive most gifts with free priority shipping by Friday, May 6.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Minted sale: Save 15% on personalized Mother's Day gifts