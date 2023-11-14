Shop at more than 60 vendors expected for Small Business Saturday in downtown Erie

Small Business Saturday in downtown Erie will once again be part of the national Small Business Saturday observation on Nov. 25.

The event, sponsored in part by the Erie Downtown Partnership, will be located inside the former Boston Store building and in other downtown locations, including the Erie Art Museum, 1020 Collective, Cashier's House and the Shops at 5th and State.

Small Business Saturday was launched in 2010 by American Express to shine a spotlight on America's small businesses.

The local event takes the idea an extra step by focusing on unique local products that demonstrate a passion for the Erie community.

"This is shaping up to be our biggest event ever," said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership. "It's grown every year. We are going to have over 60 vendors and we have had a ton of people ask about it."

While the focus will be on Erie, the event is attracting artists and vendors from as far away as Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

"Tons of artists and vendors are coming into Erie for this event," Tamulonis said.

Food also will be offered by at least one food truck, as well as at downtown restaurants and the Flagship City Food Hall.

Other events being held that same day include the Erie Handmade Fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Erie Family Center Gymnasium at 606 Raspberry St.

Vendors interact with customers in this file photo from the 2021 edition of Small Business Saturday inside the former Boston Store building in downtown Erie. The event returns this year on Nov. 25.

