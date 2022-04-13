Shop the Nordstrom Rack sale for an extra 40% on Zella, Steve Madden and Jeffrey Campbell

Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 40% off already-reduced clothing and accessories.

Celebrate the spring season with huge markdowns on designer clothing at Nordstrom Rack during this huge sale. Right now, you can score extra special savings on must-have clothes, shoes and jewelry for spring and summer.

Now through Saturday, April 16, Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 40% off already-reduced clothing, shoes and more. Shop the sale to get major discounts on everything from Steve Madden shoes to Zella leggings during the limited-time savings event.

Whether you’re heading to the gym or lounging around the house, a pair of Zella leggings should be your go-to choice for versatile athleisure garb. We ranked the Zella Live-in high waist leggings among the best workout leggings thanks to the extra comfortable and cozy fit and feel. If you’re looking for a few more size options, the Zella High waist daily legging could be an excellent alternative. Available for as little as $11.99, you could save up to $14.98 on a customer-favorite pair of Zella leggings from Nordstrom Rack.

A pair of gold hoops are a staple piece of jewelry that will never go out of style. While you’re shopping for spring dresses or summer sandals, consider snagging the Sterling Forever Graduated tube hoop earrings for just $18.72. Usually $58, you can save $39.28 on these elegant 14-karat gold-plated hoops.

The Nordstrom Rack end of season clearance sale has some of the best deals on chic clothes and accessories for the warmer weather ahead. Shop today to save on top-rated brands at incredibly low prices.

The best deals at the Nordstrom Rack end of season sale

Save an extra 40% at Nordstrom Rack when you shop now through Saturday, April 16.

