Shop Ooni's sitewide early Black Friday sale and save 20% on award-winning pizza ovens
Ooni is hosting a 20% off sitewide sale this Black Friday. Grab spectacular pizza oven deals from now until Tuesday, November 29.
The Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven, labeled Amazon's Choice in Outdoor Ovens by Ooni, is 43% off for Black Friday.
Ahead of Black Friday, Ooni is firing up pizza oven deals with its sitewide sale. From now through Tuesday, November 29, you can score 20% off select outdoor ovens and more. Ooni has made some of our favorite outdoor pizza ovens of the year, and some of its award-winning products are also on sale right now at Amazon.
If you're in need of a high-quality outdoor pizza oven to spruce up your backyard, the Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven might be just what you're looking for. Amazon is offering the pizza oven for $200 this Black Friday, a 43% discount from its usual price of $349.
We also tested the brand's Koda and Karu 16 models and named them some of the best outdoor pizza ovens of 2022. The Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven has hundreds of 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Unlike many other pizza ovens, this one is portable, allowing you to bring it to the beach for a day or on a weekend camping trip.
The Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven can cook a pizza in just 60 seconds by reaching a temperature of up to 950°F. The oven is lightweight and includes foldable legs, making it easy to transport. It's also energy-efficient, thanks to a powder-coated carbon steel shell that helps it retain heat, and it is powered by wooden pellets, which provide a naturally efficient heat source. Purchasing the Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven is a no-brainer, especially at a discounted price of $200 for Black Friday.
