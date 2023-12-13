Shop over 40 vendors Saturday at Oregon District Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 12—If you're still looking for the perfect holiday gift, the Oregon District Holiday Bazaar will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 featuring over 40 vendors.

"I think it will be a really good day in the district," said event organizer Mary Burnside. "It's awesome to give the artists an opportunity to set up too. Some of them have a few things in our shops, but this will give them the opportunity to bring a huge array of what they sell."

Burnside also owns Clash, an Oregon District gallery and boutique. The idea to have a variety of bazaar vendors set up shop at various establishments throughout the district started with Clash hosting its second annual "Creepy Christmas" shopping event with Althea's Lair at NextDoor and Ned Peppers hosting its annual holiday market. During an Oregon District Business Association (ODBA) meeting, members decided to team up and try to fill the district for an ultimate shopping experience.

Shoppers can expect a variety of Christmas-themed oddities at NextDoor. If you love celebrating Halloween year-round this is where you can find items like horror-themed ornaments.

Vendors inside other establishments will offer various types of art, vintage goods, baked goods, handmade jewelry, clothing and more.

Here is a list of vendors and where they will be located as of Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Next Door — Althea's Lair — Lady Creepshow — Mike Stocks — Robert Walker — Sara Kaushal — Amy Kollar Anderson — Weird Garage Sale — Astrea Taylor — Scarlett Prism Potions — Erica Blackstock — The Owls Nest — Finders Retro — Jadalynn Rose — Ghost Parlor — Clash Dayton

Ned Peppers — Krystaline Studio — Sadass Co. — Sunny Silver Eclectic — Alexis Massey — Kat King — Daisy Duke Vintage — Aura Beauty Collective — Lu Ve — Eat the Rich — Sugaree Co. — Jackie London Studios — More Hip Creations — Moon Ink Studio — Ohio Vintage Expo — Lavender and Lace — Tessa Tiderington — Heady Godmother

Toxic Brew — Turtle Serpent Designs — The Wild Hunt — Marie Mobile Mending — Love Stuft Cookies — Kaslin Babcock

Golden Hour Piercing — Signs by Bonita — Rugrat — Art by Nicole Gangwer — Gaylormoon — Grown Found Foraged — Tee's by Kitty

Blind Bob's — Haus of Sequins

Heart Mercantile — Taryn Penrose Photography

During the bazaar, shoppers will also be able to order specialty warm cocktails while shopping which will be available in DORA cups.

"I really want to try to push this to be a big thing every year," Burnside said. "Hopefully this is just the start."

NextDoor, Ned Peppers and Toxic are completely full of vendors. Burnside encourages those still interested in being a vendor to message organizers via the ODBA's website.

Organizers will continue to update the list of vendors on the event's Facebook page throughout the week.