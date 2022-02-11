Shop Overstock’s Presidents’ Day sale and save up to 70% on patio furniture, rugs and more

Shop the Overstock Presidents’ Day clearance sale and save big on patio furniture, rugs and more.

With spring right around the corner, you might be thinking about refreshing your home for the new season. Whether you want to update your entire living room or switch out some decorative pieces around your home, we have the deal for you. During Overstock’s Presidents’ Day clearance sale, you can save big on everything from patio furniture to plush rugs.

For a limited time, save up to 70% on thousands of clearance items including home décor, furniture, garden and patio and more—and you can score free standard shipping on everything. Even better, for a limited time, you can take an additional 12% off certain items as part of a flash sale.

If you’re eager to lounge on your patio once the weather starts to warm up, take a look at the Safavieh Outdoor Cadeo wicker daybed, starting at $368.62, a savings of $431.21 to $514.58. Not only is this contemporary daybed pleasing to the eyes, it's made of wicker woven over powder-coated steel frame and is completely weather resistant. This daybed is a piece you’ll enjoy for years to come.

If a living room update is more your thinking, take a look at the Abbyson Woodstock mid-century top grain leather sofa, marked down from $1,838.19 to $1,391.44, a $446.75 savings. Made from top grain leather upholstery and kiln-dried hardwood frame, this sofa will be a statement piece in your living room. The hand-stitched details and black-finished legs give this piece of furniture a luxurious feel without the luxury price tag.

If you’re looking to spruce up your home ahead of spring, take advantage of the best furniture and home décor deals at Overstock’s Presidents’ Day Clearance sale below.

Shop the best deals at Overstock’s Presidents’ Day sale

Save up to 70% on new patio furniture, rugs and home décor during Overstock’s Presidents’ Day sale.

