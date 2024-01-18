Shop owner amazed at surge in demand for Coventry City tattoo demand

A tattoo shop owner said he was amazed to get hundreds of enquiries for Coventry City tattoos in five days.

Conroy Williams, from De ja vu Tattoo Studio, Bedworth, Warwickshire, said he thought the team's current good form might have been the reason.

He was part of the local supporters club, tattooed a couple of members and said word spread with almost 400 enquiries in five days in January.

"It just basically exploded," Mr Williams said.

"This sort of thing just doesn't happen."

A season ticket holder himself, he believed word especially got around after he tattooed one man's leg with a Coventry City crest.

Most of the people who enquired mentioned friends who had recommended them, Mr Williams added.

"He must know everyone in Bedworth and Nuneaton because people kept coming in," he said.

The Sky Blues reached the Championship play-off final last season and were sixth in the league this year which Mr Williams believed had fuelled demand.

