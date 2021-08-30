Shop pet-approved discounts at the Chewy Labor Day sale

Save up to 50% at the Chewy Labor Day sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for the perfect chew toy or pet bed for your furry friend? Well, today's your lucky day. Chewy has everything from dog bowls and crates to bones and cat toys, and, right now, you can get up to 50% off at the Chewy Labor Day sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From now through Tuesday, September 7, you can snag major end-of-summer markdowns at the Chewy Labor Day sale. If you missed Chewy's National Dog Day sale last week, don't worry—there are still plenty of epic discounts to make for wagging tails and happy pups. Whether you need to stock up on treats, update your dog's collar or leash or even invest in a new cat condo, Chewy has you covered with tons of pet-approved discounts. On top of up to 50% off on grooming products, dog and cat food and healthcare essentials for both big and small pets, you can also score a free $25 eGift Card when you spend at least $50 on a qualifying online purchase. Meanwhile, for all the good cats and dogs out there, Chewy is offering a buy one, get one 50% off sale on mix-and-match treats. With these savings, you can treat your four-legged friends to lots of bark-worthy products.

Save on pet essentials at Chewy this Labor Day.

For a convenient way to feed your cat or dog, try our favorite automatic pet feeder for cats and small pets, the Cat Mate C500 automatic pet feeder, currently available for $50.99, a savings of $38.97, or 43% off the original list price of $89.96. Reviewed Senior Scientist Julia MacDougall tested the feeder on her cat and loved it—she called it an "effective way to feed your pets on a schedule, whether you're home or not."

If you have a puppy or kitten at home, you can take home the EliteField dog and cat playpen, one of our favorite Chewy products, for as low as $42.99, a savings of 28% or $17 off the original $59.99 list price for the 30-inch by 30-inch by 20-inch size. You can also pick up some SmartSticks peanut butter dog chews for just $8.08, 35% off the original $12.49 list price. The peanut-butter-flavored sticks have more than 3,000 Chewy customer reviews, and an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, so they're sure to satisfy.

Story continues

There are so many pet products you can shop this week at the Chewy Labor Day sale that will wow your wallet and your fluffy friends. Just make sure you catch these dog-friendly deals while you still can—they'll be bone-dry before you know it!

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2021: Save on dog at cat food, pet toys and more at Chewy