Shop QVC's Nine Days of Deals for gorgeous designer handbags, totes and purses

Cyber Week is winding down, but QVC's Nine Days of Deals is just getting started. Day one of the nine-day event features can't-miss fashion deals on designer totes, purses and handbags. Now's the perfect chance to upgrade your accessory game for yourself and everyone on your holiday gift list.

Nothing ties together an outfit like an eye-catching accessory, whether you're all business or out for a night on the town. The Aimee Kestenberg Moon and Back Mini Crossbody is a striking leopard print and is available for only $49 (regularly $98). The premium-grade Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Ginger Crossbody with Medium Wristlet set looks great all year long, is available in six colors and is available for only $216 (regularly $266).

QVC Nine Days of Deals: Save big on handbags, totes, purses, luggage and more.

While there are tons of great QVC deals on handbags, there are also fantastic deals to be had on other bags, totes and even luggage. The sleek and stylish Le Donne Leather Flap Over Shoulder Bag is a great gift for students and city slickers alike, with a pocket that accommodates books, tablets and even some laptops for only $89.99 (regularly $117). Globetrotters will love the Dukap Adly 28-inch Lightweight Hardside Spinner which is built to withstand the rigors of travel and is available for only $99.45 (regularly $117).

If you're not in the market for a new handbag or tote, the QVC holiday sale also has plenty of great offerings on wallets and organizing solutions. The American Leather Co. Clyde Wallet holds up to ten credit cards, has an interior zip pocket and is 50% off of its $85 price at only $42.50. This set of four Lug Zip Envelope Pouches is perfect for organizing any messy purse or backpack, is available in 14 different colors and is available for only $38.12 (regularly $46).

This is just a sliver of the deals available for day one of QVC's Nine Days of Deals. Grab one of these limited-time deals while you still can, and save big on handbags, totes, purses and more.

