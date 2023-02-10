Shop REI deals for up to 50% off on outdoor essentials from Patagonia, The North Face and more

Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with these REI deals on clothes, gear and more.

The weather outside is still a bit frightful, but that doesn't mean you can't have a new outdoor adventure this year. To survive the toughest conditions, though, you'll need some cozy clothes and durable gear by your side. Fortunately, REI has a bevy of outdoor essentials available for major price cuts right now.

Save up to 50% on outdoor essentials

Right now, REI is offering up to 50% off men's and women's clothing, shoes, camping and hiking gear and more. You can save big on some of the biggest brands sold at REI, including the REI Co-Op line, Smartwool, Patagonia, The North Face and more.

Whether you're gearing up for an adventure-packed winter or are simply looking to update your seasonal activewear, now's the time to take advantage of these savings. Here are the best REI deals to shop today.

5 best REI deals you can shop

Best women's clothing deals at REI

Right now, you can shop REI deals on women's clothing from The North Face, Smartwool, REI Co-Op and more. Shop fall clothing essentials like sneakers, leggings and puffer jackets.

REI has plenty of savings on women's clothes and footwear to get ready for any outdoor excursion.

Best men's clothing deals at REI

You can shop huge discounts on men's clothing at REI right now, including savings on Patagonia jackets, Hoka running shoes and REI Co-Op wardrobe essentials.

These REI deals on men's clothing help you stay warm outside day or night.

Best camping & hiking deals at REI

Going hiking this year? Stock up on outdoor essentials like backpacks, hydration packs, tents and lights during this REI sale.

Get ready for your next camping trip with these REI deals.

Shop the REI sale

