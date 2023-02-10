Shop REI deals for up to 50% off on outdoor essentials from Patagonia, The North Face and more
The weather outside is still a bit frightful, but that doesn't mean you can't have a new outdoor adventure this year. To survive the toughest conditions, though, you'll need some cozy clothes and durable gear by your side. Fortunately, REI has a bevy of outdoor essentials available for major price cuts right now.
Right now, REI is offering up to 50% off men's and women's clothing, shoes, camping and hiking gear and more. You can save big on some of the biggest brands sold at REI, including the REI Co-Op line, Smartwool, Patagonia, The North Face and more.
Whether you're gearing up for an adventure-packed winter or are simply looking to update your seasonal activewear, now's the time to take advantage of these savings. Here are the best REI deals to shop today.
5 best REI deals you can shop
Kamik Miranda Women's Rain Boots from $14.83 (Save $17.02 to $35.12)
NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair for $124.93 (Save $125.02)
Best women's clothing deals at REI
Right now, you can shop REI deals on women's clothing from The North Face, Smartwool, REI Co-Op and more. Shop fall clothing essentials like sneakers, leggings and puffer jackets.
Kamik Miranda Women's Rain Boots from $14.83 (Save $17.02 to $35.12)
Icebreaker Ski+ Medium OTC Women's Socks for $20.73 (Save $7.27)
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer Women's Bottoms for $50.93 (Save $34.07)
REI Co-Op 650 Women's Down Jacket 2.0 from $59.93 (Save $40.02)
Smartwool Shadow Pine Colorblock Women's Sweater for $65.93 (Save $29.07)
Cotopaxi Abrazo Fleece Jogger Pants from $71.93 (Save $48.07)
Oboz Sapphire Mid Waterproof Women's Hiking Boots for $111.93 (Save $48.07)
The North Face ThermoBall Eco-Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Women's Jacket for $251.93 (Save $108.07)
Best men's clothing deals at REI
You can shop huge discounts on men's clothing at REI right now, including savings on Patagonia jackets, Hoka running shoes and REI Co-Op wardrobe essentials.
The North Face Heritage Patch Men's Crew Sweatshirt from $37.93 (Save $17.07)
REI Co-op Trailsmith Men's Jogger Pants for $39.83 (Save $40.12)
REI Co-op Wallace Lake Men's Flannel Shirt from $44.83 (Save $30.02 to $30.12)
Hoka Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes Men's for $128.93 (Save $31.07)
Outdoor Research Foray II GORE-TEX Men's Jacket from $134.93 (Save $90.07)
Cotopaxi Fuego Men's Hooded Down Jacket from $164.83 (Save $69.07 to $110.17)
Best camping & hiking deals at REI
Going hiking this year? Stock up on outdoor essentials like backpacks, hydration packs, tents and lights during this REI sale.
Adventure Medical Kits Backyard Adventure Kit from $3.93 (Save $4.02)
The Landmark Project Protect Our Forests Bandana for $10.93 (Save $7.57)
NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair for $124.93 (Save $125.02)
Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Xtherm Sleeping Pad for $171.93 (Save $58.02)
Co-Op Cycles CTY 1.1 Step-Through Bike for $448.93 (Save $200.07)
Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Convertible Tandem Inflatable Kayak for $587.93 (Save $392.02)
Wahoo Fitness KICKR Core Bike Trainer for $699.99 (Save $200.01)
