Shop this sale to turn your iOS devices into 360-degree 4K cameras

In terms of active users, virtual reality is predicted to be as big as Netflix by 2022. That makes it all the more surprising that Apple — typically a trailblazer when it comes to digital imaging — has yet to add 360-video capabilities to its iPhones. For all of the features it's packed into the iPhone XR and XS, it couldn't squeeze in a spherical mode? Tsk tsk.

Fortunately, the Mashable Shop is here to pick up where Tim Cook left off. To quote Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter: Partner, let us upgrade you.

For just the next few days, we're having a sale on two awesome Insta360 gadgets that turn iOS devices into 360-degree 4K cameras. The first is the Insta360 ONE, a pocket-sized "action camera" that's compatible with both iPhones and iPads. Read more...

