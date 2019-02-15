Shop sales on headphones, earbuds, and speakers for Presidents Day

Twitter More

This Presidents Day, we're giving our readers something the Founding Fathers could only dream of: exclusive deals on headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

For the next day or so, you can pop over to the Mashable Shop and take an extra 15% off the following gadgets — many of which are already on sale. Just be sure to enter the coupon code PREZDAY15 at checkout.

No wires, no problem. With the Brio earbuds, you get the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and rich, balanced audio without being tied down by the hassle of wires or cords. They offer up to eight hours of listening on a single charge, although you can extend that to up to 50 hours when you're on the go by bringing along their portable charging case. Read more...

