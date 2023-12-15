Shop and savor the season - Family fun for the week of Dec. 15

At the mid-point of the month things definitely aren’t slowing down. There are lots of opportunities to shop with local makers, embrace the season and see lights here and on a road trip. New this week, take a look at some tips on what to do and what to skip during the school break, get wise words from a local occupational therapist for kiddos who might feel overwhelmed by all the holiday activity, and check out some hot new products for families. Find all this, plus more holiday things to do, at upstateparent.com.

To include your organization’s family friendly events in Upstate Parent, email chris@worthyplace.com.

Holidays at the Zoo is at the Greenville Zoo. The event is 4 – 8 p.m. Dec. 15 – 23, 24 – 25 and 26 – 30. Immerse yourself in thousands of dazzling lights, festive decorations, and cheerful music while you journey through the Greenville Zoo. For tickets and details, visit greenvillezoo.com/322/Holidays-at-the-Zoo.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” continues through Dec. 17 at Greenville Theatre. Visit greenvilletheatre.org.

Homeschool Day: A Very Grinchy Christmas is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Upcountry History Museum. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

View the Geminids Meteor Shower Dec. 15 at PARI – Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute. Overnight cabin and camping packages are also available. For details and registration information, visit pari.edu.

Things to do across the Upstate and beyond

Holly Jolly Science is 1:30 – 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Holiday Laser Shows are at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 at Roper Mountain Science Center. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Greenville Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday At Peace is Dec. 15 – 17 at the Peace Center. For details and tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

The Holiday Flea is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Swamp Rabbit Café. Shop with local artisans. For details, visit swamprabbitcafe.com/event.

An Ornament Making Workshop: Angelic Wonders is 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at TR Makers Co.. For details, cost and registration, visit trmakersco.org.

Merry Market with Santa is 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Nantahala Outdoor Center. Shop handcrafted treasures made by local artisans and see Santa. For details, visit noc.com/events/merry-market-with-santa.

Free Family Saturday is 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org/events.

Make and Be Merry is 6 – 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Greenville Center for Creative Arts. Tickets are $25 – $35 for members and $35 – $45 for nonmembers. Each childcare ticket costs $25 and one ticket is required per child. Celebrate GCCA’s Arts School with desserts and mini workshops while children participate in winter holiday themed arts activities with The Children's Museum of the Upstate's Community Engagement team. Activities will use common recyclable items to make holiday sweater collages and snow globe crafts. For tickets, visit artcentergreenville.org/events/make-and-be-merry.

Ice on Main continues through Jan. 15 in downtown Greenville. For tickets, rink updates, promo days and more, visit facebook.com/IceOnMain.

The Pendleton Christmas Market is 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 16 on the Village Green in Pendleton. For details, visit pendletonchristmas.com.

The 38th Annual St. Francis Festival of Trees continues through Dec. 25 at Courtyard Marriott Downtown and Hyatt Regency Greenville. View the trees for free. All proceeds from sponsored trees assist with transitioning the Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center to the nexus of a Cancer Program. For details, visit stfrancisfoundation.com/event/festival-of-trees.

Winter Lights is at the North Carolina Arboretum through Dec. 31. Winter Lights is a walk-through light show that also features story times, food for purchase, the “Polar Express”-themed Rocky Cove Railroad and more. For tickets and details, visit ncarboretum.org.

December calendar of events

Miracle at Southernside is at Southernside Brewing through December. Events include visits with Santa, parties for kids and adults, and more. Visit southernsidebrewing.com.

The Greenville Christmas Market is open through Dec. 31 at The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville. It includes holiday-themed events, live performances and Kids’ Corner children’s activities (Satudays, Sundays and Christmas week) and more. Hours and schedules are at greenvillechristmasmarket.com.

Anderson Christmas Lights continues 5:30 – 10 p.m. through Dec. 25. Admission is $10 per car. The event is held at 150 Rose Valley Blvd. in Anderson, across from the Anderson Civic Center. For details, entertainments schedules and more, visit andersonchristmaslights.org.

The Annual Pigeon Forge Winterfest Celebration in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee includes the free Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail (through Feb. 18), a driving tour of holiday lights displays, Winterfest at the Island, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas and more. For details, visit mypigeonforge.com.

Pigeon Forge Family fun in a Tennessee winter wonderland

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Shop and savor the season - Family fun for the week of Dec. 15