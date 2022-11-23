Shop small this holiday season with Small Business Saturdays

T-shirts hang from clothing racks at Main Street Ensemble in downtown Port Huron on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Small Business Saturday is an annual event that encourages the community to shop locally for the holidays. All businesses downtown are expected to participate this year.

Support local small businesses by going to Small Business Saturdays in downtown Port Huron.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event that encourages the community to shop locally for the holidays. All businesses downtown are expected to participate this year. Natacha Hayden, director of the Downtown Development Authority, said the event is a great, national initiative.

“It's an opportunity to highlight our local businesses during the busy holiday season,” she said. “It's perfect for those who look to find a unique holiday gift for those on their list.”

A variety of Christmas decorations displayed at MI Passion in downtown Port Huron on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Small Business Saturday is an annual event that encourages the community to shop locally for the holidays.

Small business Saturday will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Co-owners of Main Street Ensemble Gage O’Barsky and Kaitlyn Jacobs are excited for the initiative. The event helps create more foot traffic to their business, which is important in the winter months.

“We’re in the transition period for the weather, so things are slowing down,” O’Barsky said. “Something like this definitely helps.”

MI Passion owner Anita Varty holds her puppy inside her store in downtown Port Huron on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

O’Barsky said the store will probably have items 25% to 30% off, however, he does not have a specific sale in mind for the event yet. He said he wants to play music and serve hot chocolate to customers as well.

O’Barsky said this time of year is hard for small businesses because not many people come downtown. He said it’s important for the community to support local businesses and skip the chain stores.

“Instead of Small Business Saturday, let’s make it small business every day,” he said.

Owner of Mi Passion Anita Varty is also excited for Small Business Saturday. She said the event is the biggest day of the year for the store. She said it helps the business get through the winter.

Customized hats and other accessories are displayed at Main Street Ensemble in downtown Port Huron on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Small Business Saturday is an annual event that encourages the community to shop locally for the holidays. All businesses downtown are expected to participate this year.

“The community is supporting small businesses,” Varty said. “It really keeps us going.”

All online orders will have free shipping during Small Business Saturday. Additionally, Mi Passion will have a couple of event specific deals happening in store.

Customers will receive a free holiday bag and a $10 gift card and a free cookie from Kate’s Downtown with their purchases while supplies last. For a $100 purchase, customers will receive a free poncho. Customers who purchase $35 of Naked Bee products will receive a free Naked Bee gift set.

Story continues

Varty said she and the rest of Mi Passion staff are hoping for a rush.

A variety of Christmas decorations displayed at MI Passion in downtown Port Huron on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The community can expect more special holiday deals and extended shopping hours while shopping at any downtown business during the event.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Small Business Saturday in Port Huron starts Nov. 26