Shop Small with Stevie: The Tot Spot
Shop Small with Stevie: The Tot Spot
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB is here, and it’s getting a few small revisions.
A beauty creator claimed she thought she ordered another bottle of her favorite CosRX snail mucin. Instead, she got a dupe. The post Creator claims she felt ‘scammed’ after buying a beauty product from the TikTok Shop appeared first on In The Know.
TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, such as Amazon, according to a new report from The Information. The reported move is seen as a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.
Another highlight: A 16-inch laptop for just $260 that comes with a year of Office 365 for free, for a total discount of over $700!
“I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from 'Sense and Sensibility' ..."
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
WhatsApp will now let you create small groups without first naming them. Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature in a Facebook post (via TechCrunch). You previously had to choose your group’s name when setting it up.
Following Apple's announcement of podcast creator tools for subscriptions on Monday, Spotify today also introduced its own latest developments in terms of features aimed at podcasters. Included among the changes are customization tools for podcast show pages, new impression analytics, tools to edit podcast previews, an expansion of automated ads and a new Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard for Megaphone enterprise publishers. Plus, Spotify is making some small changes to its app to improve podcast discovery by consumers using its streaming app.
The volume of mortgage applications for a home purchase last week was the smallest in 28 years.
Honestly, I'd put my derm down as my emergency contact if she'd let me.
iSeeCars found that new cars are taking longer to sell, while used vehicles are moving slightly faster than they were a year ago.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
A small but growing body of research suggests that psychedelic mushrooms may have several mental health benefits, including improving depression and anxiety.
Here's a list of the best immersion blenders you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
'Tis the season to wear all of the white.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.
Everything's less than $40!
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.