Shop Spanx leggings, shapewear, activewear and more—save an extra 30% on all sale styles now

Save an extra 30% on Spanx leggings, bras, activewear, shapewear and more.

Without the perfect pair of leggings, your wardrobe cannot be complete. This versatile piece of clothing can be dressed up or down so you stay both comfortable and chic, no matter your plans. To kick 2022 off in style, find your perfect pair during the Spanx End of Season sale.

Now through Thursday, January 13, shop markdowns on best-selling leggings, clothing, activewear, bras and shapewear. On top of that, save an extra 30% on all sale styles with coupon code SALE, plus free shipping on all orders.

Make a statement no matter where the day takes you with the Spanx faux patent leather leggings marked down from $110 to $53.90 with coupon code SALE, a $56.10 savings. These leggings have a hidden shaping waistband, a contoured design to keep your rear end looking perky and a seam-free center to keep everything looking smooth. While you can rock these Spanx leggings out for a fancy night on the town, you can also wear them running errands or lounging at home.

For a cult-favorite pair of leggings, consider the Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, marked down from $110 to $53.90 with coupon code SALE, a $56.10 savings. The similar Spanx faux leather leggings are Reviewed favorites and the only difference between the two are the white leather stripe detail on the side. Made with a contoured Power Waistband that flattens your gut, our editor said that the faux leather leggings definitely lived up to the hype and they were “comfortable, fit great” and slimmed her down “in all the right spots.”

If you’re looking for leggings that are not only stylish but keep you looking your best in all the right places, don’t miss out on the Spanx End of Season sale.

Spanx End of Season sale is here—shop our top picks now.

