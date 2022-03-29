Shop this Sur La Table sale to save up to 50% on All-Clad, Staub and Le Creuset cookware
Planning on cooking up some scrumptious meals soon? We found a sale that's sure to satisfy all your home chef needs. Sur La Table is dishing out massive markdowns on tons of items from top kitchen brands like All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset and GreenPan.
Right now, you can save as much as 50% on pots, pans and speciality cookware when you shop Sur La Table's massive Spring Savings event. The includes huge discounts on small kitchen appliances, bakeware and more just in time for spring and summer gatherings.
If you've been thinking about buying a toaster oven but are short on space, the Breville Smart oven pro is currently marked down from $525 to $229.96, saving you $295. We tried this space-saving toaster oven and were impressed with its quick and even cooking when it came to making fast week night chicken dinners. Our reviewer gushed about the oven's meticulous cooking that helped her avoid any early morning meltdowns from her toddler over a burnt bagel.
A quality stainless steel pan is a tool every cook needs in their kitchen and the All-Clad D3 stainless steel nonstick 10-inch skillet, which ranked among the best stainless steel skillets we've ever tested, is currently down from $169.95 to $129.96, a savings of $39.99. It was not only the lightest pan we tested but also heated quickly. Better still, the pan is dishwasher and oven safe and can stand up to any type of cooktop, including induction. You'll even get a bonus silicone spatula with dual-grip stainless steel handle when you order today.
If you're looking for cookware, the Sur La Table Spring Savings event is a great time to score discounts on cooking essentials. Shop these incredible spring kitchen deals today and find all the tools you need to upgrade your cooking.
The best deals at the Sur La Table Spring Savings sale
Get the 8-Ounce Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte for $19.96 (Save $10.99)
Get the Demeyere Stainless 4-Cup Egg Poaching Pan for $49.96 (Save $37.04)
Get the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick 8-Inch and 10-Inch Skillet Set for $69.96 (Save $39.99)
Get the GreenPan Craft 12-Inch Skillet with Lid for $79.96 (Save $90.04)
Get the Zwilling Motion Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Skillets, Set of 3 for $99.96 (Save $144.04)
Get the GreenPan Craft Steel Nonstick 12-Inch Skillet with Lid for $99.96 (Save $90.04)
Get the Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Stoneware Set for $119.96 (Save $123.04)
Get the All-Clad D3 stainless steel nonstick 10-Inch skillet for $129.96 (Save $39.99)
Get the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets, 8-Inch, 10-Inch and 12-Inch for $149.96 (Save $59.99)
Get the 4-Quart Scanpan ES5 Deep Saute Pan with Lid for $149.96 (Save $115.04)
Get the 11-Inch Staub Traditional Skillet for $179.96 (Save $163.04)
Get the 2.9-Quart Staub Daily Pan for $179.96 (Save $220.04)
Get the 3.5-Quart Le Creuset Sauteuse for $179.96 (Save $119.99)
Get the 5-Quart Staub Tall Cocotte for $199.96 (Save $300.04)
Get the GreenPan Craft 13-Piece Cookware Set for $399.96 (Save $585.04)
Get the GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set with Bonus Pan Protectors for $499.96 (Save $450.04)
Shop the Sur La Table Spring Savings sale.
