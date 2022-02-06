Shop sweet Valentine's Day chocolate deals from Godiva, Harry & David, QVC and more

From romantic heart-shaped boxes of chocolates to sweet treats, shop the best Valentine's Day chocolate deals now.

With Valentine's Day 2022 just a week away, you may have already picked up the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your special someone. But, a beautiful box of chocolates can be the cherry on top. Valentine's Day chocolates are romantic and sweet, and you can still shop the best deals before Monday, February 14. Surprise your loved one with a tasty treat by shopping the best Valentine's Day chocolate deals including markdowns on truffles, gift baskets and more.

From drug store favorites to luxury chocolatiers, there are tons of V-Day chocolate gifts at almost every price point. We found some of the top Valentine’s Day chocolate deals for you to indulge in—as well as all the best places to buy chocolates online right now.

Keep scrolling for all the best Valentine’s Day 2022 chocolate deals you can shop today.

The top 10 Valentine’s Day chocolate deals

The best Valentine’s Day 2022 chocolate sales

Shop the best Valentine's Day chocolate deals to gift your loved one something super sweet this year.

Amazon: Snag delicious Valentine’s Day treats and save up to 20% on select items at Amazon. From Ferrero Rocher and Lindt chocolates for your special someone to cute Kinder eggs for the kids, you can save a ton and most items will deliver before Monday, February 14.

CVS: Shop for affordable chocolates from the brands we love like Ferrero Rocher, Lindt and Russell Stover. While some chocolates are already on sale, you can also take advantage of an incredible buy one, get one 50% off offer on select best-selling brands.

From You Flowers: Pick up everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to chocolate-covered cookies and get 10% off using coupon code AFF at checkout.

Godiva: Add a luxurious gourmet chocolate box to your valentine’s gift pile this year. Save up to 30% on select Valentine’s Day gifts from iconic chocolatier Godiva and enjoy free shipping on orders of $39 or more with coupon code FREESHIP39.

Harry & David: During their Buy One, Get One 50% off sale, you can buy one select item and receive the second select item for 50% off with coupon code BOGO50 at checkout until tomorrow, February 7. Save on Valentine's Day gifts like the Valentine’s Day Petit Fours, the Sea Salt Caramels Gift Box and their Signature Chocolate Truffles. You can even treat your valentine to our editor’s favorite chocolate-covered Moose Munch, which also qualifies for the discount.

HSN: Valentine’s Day gift towers and gift baskets with premium chocolates are on sale right now with free shipping. Plus, get an extra $20 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2022.

Macy’s: You can shop beautiful chocolate gift boxes, Valentine’s Day card bundles and more at sweet discounted prices at Macy’s. Check out the retailer’s sale section today for chocolates, treats and more.

QVC: Fudge, dark chocolate almond clusters, chocolate-covered English toffees and more are on sale right now with free shipping and handling. For even more savings, if you’re new to QVC, get $15 off your first purchase of $35 or more with coupon code OFFER.

Target: Shop Valentine's Day chocolates and candies starting at just $1 and save even more on select items when you order online and choose same-day pick up at checkout.

World Market: A select number of chocolate gift boxes are on sale right now, and if you’re a World Market Member, you can choose to pick up in store or curbside a get an extra 10% off.

When is Valentine’s Day 2022?

There's no better Valentine's Day gift than chocolate

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Monday, February 14. That means, there's less than two weeks to find the perfect gift for your loved one.

Should I buy Valentine’s Day chocolates online?

Yes! When searching for chocolate Valentine's Day gifts online, you get to shop in the comfort of your own home and enjoy steep savings that may not be offered in store. By ordering in advance, you can make sure your sweet gift arrives on (or before!) Valentine’s Day.

What stores offer Valentine’s Day chocolates?

While many stores do sell chocolates, not all are offering deals. Some of the top stores that currently have Valentine's Day chocolate deals are Godiva, Target, HSN and Harry & David.

Is it safe to get Valentine’s Day chocolates delivered?

Definitely. If you use an online retailer like From You Flowers, you can choose the date that you'd like your Valentine’s Day chocolate gift to be delivered, and if there is any delay, they’ll notify you and let you make changes to your order.

