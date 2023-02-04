Shop ThirdLove bras that we love and get a free pair of leggings for a limited time only

Refresh your activewear collection for less with ThirdLove bras and leggings.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you want to give your activewear drawer a major update, ThirdLove is the place to shop. In addition to selling some of our all-time favorite bras and loungewear, the popular retailer also has an impressive lineup of activewear to help you stay comfortable and cute during your next sweat sesh.

Shop the ThirdLove sale

ThirdLove is hosting an epic weekend sale right now to help you scoop seriously high-quality workout attire for a fraction of the price. Through tomorrow, February 5, you can score a stretchy, stylish pair of leggings entirely free when you purchase any Kinetic sports bra. To unlock the special offer, simply enter coupon code BUY1GET1 at checkout.

►Valentine's Day 2023: Shop 60+ sales at Victoria's Secret, Macy's, Tory Burch and more

►Samsung Galaxy S23: Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series tech when you pre-order today

Fitness junkies and homebodies alike will love the ThirdLove Kinetic Impact sports bra. Ranking as one of the best sports bras we've ever tested, we loved it's quality design and high-level support. While we found that the bra could chafe, it's available in tons of band and cup sizes and could be a solid option if you're a fan of high-impact sports. Right now you can pick up the bra for $78—or get two and save $15. Plus, first time customers can enter their email address to save $10 on their first purchase, which would bring the price down from $156 to just $131 for two sports bras.

Get a free pair of ThirdLove leggings when you buy a Reviewed-approved sports bra today.

The savings don't just stop there. Complete your athletic look by adding the matching ThirdLove Kinetic Performance Pocket legging to your cart and use coupon code BUY1GET1 at checkout. Usually retailing for $74, the discount code will let you get the popular workout pants entirely free with your sports bra purchase. The leggings feature drop-in leg pockets and "dry feel" performance fabric for a slightly compressive fit and all-day comfort.

Story continues

Ready to jump into your next workout in style and on budget? Take advantage of the limited time ThirdLove deal while you still can—there's less than 48 hours left to shop the savings.

Shop the ThirdLove sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: ThirdLove bras: Get a free pair of leggings with your sports bra purchase