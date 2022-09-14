Shop today's best Kate Spade Surprise deals on purses, wallets, totes and backpacks

Save big on purses, handbags and totes today at Kate Spade Surprise.

For fresh fall accessories that are sure to turn heads this season, Kate Spade Surprise has your back. Elevate your personal style with chic crossbodies, trendy totes and stylish shoulder bags, all for an amazing price right now.

Kate Spade Surprise is offering 24-hour deals on best-selling Kate Spade purses, wallets and even bundles when you use coupon code MAKEITTWO at checkout today, September 14. Even better, use coupon code TAKEYOURPICK at checkout to save 15% on any two jewelry styles. Shop chic earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more for yourself and a friend!

For a classic crossbody bag that will compliment any outfit, consider the Kate Spade Leila Triple Gusset crossbody, currently ringing up for $109, saving you an incredible $170. This chic handbag comes in classic black, a neutral brown shade and a chic pastel pink. Perfect for keeping your valuables close, this best-selling bag features a zip-top closure and interior two-way Spade jacquard lining.

From timeless totes to statement styles, this Kate Spade Surprise sale has all that and more. Be sure to scoop these impressive savings today only!

The best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise sale

