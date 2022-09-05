Shop today's QVC Labor Day deals on Dyson, Keurig and Barefoot Dreams

Save big on home goods, kitchen essentials, beauty products and more during the QVC Labor Day sale.

Labor Day 2022 is here and we are keeping track of all the best sales and deals. From air purifiers and laptops to beauty products and cozy throws, the QVC Labor Day sale has deals to satisfy all your shopping needs. Keep scrolling for the best QVC deals to score today, September 5.

Right now, you can save big on popular brands like Dyson, Keurig, Skechers, KitchenAid, Barefoot Dreams and more. Better still, new QVC customers can enter coupon code OFFER at checkout to score an additional $15 off their first purchase.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Don’t miss out on this Reviewed-approved coffee maker, the Keurig K-Supreme plus smart coffee maker with 48 K-cups, which is currently marked down from $219.99 to $159.98, saving you $60. We highly recommend the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker because of how quickly it brews coffee and how easy it is to use. The intuitive control panel makes customizing your java simple and straight-forward while the brewer’s five streams of water help create an aromatic cup of joe every time.

Keep your home free of dust and allergens this fall by picking up the Dyson TP7A air purifier and fan, marked down from $549 to $449.98 right now. Similar to our favorite tower fan, the Dyson Pure Cool, this model auto cleans by using sensors to detect if something is in the air to prompt cleaning. According to the brand, the dual-purpose air purifier and fan uses HEPA H13 filters to capture 99.97% of particles to purify the air in the entire room. For breathing clean air and staying cool, without disrupting any part of your daily life, this Dyson gadget could be the perfect buy.

At the QVC Labor Day sale, you can save on many popular items across all categories—and, to make life easier, we have them all listed below.

The best Labor Day deals at QVC

Enjoy Labor Day markdowns on KitchenAid, Skechers, Barefoot Dreams and more today at QVC.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: QVC Labor Day 2022 sale: Save on Dyson, Keurig and Barefoot Dreams