Shop our top 12 picks from lululemon: Leggings, ABC pants, belt bags and more

There's a reason that lululemon is one of the top activewear brands on the market. Their clothes are stylish and comfortable, while incorporating design elements and technology that make them perfect clothes to add to your workout and athleisure wardrobes.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for useful, impressive gifts for someone special, we put together this list of our favorite products from lululemon. From the highly searched Everywhere Belt Bag to popular yoga sets and more, there's something on this list for everyone.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"

For the yogi-in-training, the Align leggings are well-loved and dependable.

These weightless, silky-soft leggings feel "like a second skin”, according to our team, who rate the lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25" legging as being best for yoga. They are smooth and stretchy, making them ideal for the gentle movements performed during yoga practices, such as happy baby and sun salutation. Even better: these durable, high-quality leggings will last for years and even come in different lengths, sizes and colors. Not convinced? Check out our review of the Align leggings, which our reviewer called her "favorite piece of clothing." Shop the style in 22 colors in women's sizes 0 to 20.

From $98 at lululemon

lululemon Align™ Tank Top

The softer the sports bra, the better

So you've got the leggings. You'll need the top to match, and the lululemon Align™ Tank Top is your best bet. This tank doubles as a sports bra, and just like the leggings, it is silky soft, feels weightless and is stretchy enough to support you through every pose in your routine. It also includes a shelf bra for some support and more coverage. The Align Tank is available in 18 colors in women's sizes 0 to 20.

$68 at lululemon

lululemon Men's Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5" Updated Fit

Stay cool and stylish in these trendy 5-inch shorts.

The Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5" Updated Fit isn't just a spectacular pair of comfortable shorts to wear to the gym. They come in eight colors, including a bold and fearless Solar Orange, in men's sizes XS to XXL. The shorts are available in 5, 7, and 9-inch lengths, but we absolutely recommend opting for the 5-inch inseam. The shorter length isn't just timely and trendy, but they'll show off all of the gains you've been making on those quads.

$68 at lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Get him this bag for wherever he goes.

From rushing out of the house to a spin class to running errands on your day off, the Everywhere Belt Bag will get you there with all of your essentials. This is the most coveted lululemon bag and has been so popular that it's even sold out on occasion. And it's for good reason: The Everywhere Belt Bag can be adjusted with the strap and includes an exterior zip pocket to place easy-to-grab items, such as your phone and keys, and an interior pocket to secure more valuable essentials, such as your wallet. Reviewers give this bag 4.5 stars and describe it as being practical, versatile and the perfect size. Shop the belt bag in 14 colors.

From $38 at lululemon

lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe

The lululemon Blissfeels are comfortable and supportive.

If you're due for a new running shoe and struggle to find the perfect fit, consider the Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe, available in three colors in women's whole and half shoe sizes 5 to 12. These shoes were designed to provide the best fit and feel with a comfortable upper, foam cushioning for easy landing and springing, a supportive mid-frame, cushioned tongue and heel and a breathable liner. But don't take our word for it: check out what our tester had to say when she gave them a test-drive. As an added bonus, the shoes include a 30-day trial, meaning if you aren't a fan of them, you can return them at no cost.

From $79 at lululemon

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

Shop the best joggers for all-around comfort

These joggers are ideal for anyone who wants to feel comfortable without sacrificing style. Made for everyday wear, the ABC Jogger Warpstreme has a classic tapered fit, meaning they allow for more room near the glutes and thighs while everything below the knee feels fitted. There is even an ergonomic gusset around the crotch to rid of any uncomfortable tension. Our tester found them comfortable and durable. Shop the ABC pants in nine colors in men's waist sizes XS to XXL and inseams 28- to 32-inches.

$128 at lululemon

lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

Warm with some wiggle room, this vest is the perfect gift for the woman who craves adventure

This vest is a great gift for women who crave a bit of adventure. With 600-fill-power goose down insulation, as well as both water-resistant and windproof properties, the Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is ideal for colder conditions where you may need some extra warmth to stay comfortable. This vest is ideal for anyone who prefers a cropped length and supple fit. It also comes with a secret phone sleeve, removable hood for less-frigid days, zip-up hand pockets and inside pockets. Shop the style in two colors in women's sizes 0 to 14.

$228 at lululemon

lululemon Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat

With an option for every mood, the Both Ways Bucket Hat can be flipped inside out for versatile color options.

If you haven't gotten in on the bucket hat trend yet, what are you waiting for? These hats aren't just stylish and trendy, they protect your skin and eyes from the damaging effects of the suns rays. And with an option like lululemon's Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat, you're basically getting two hats for the cost of one. This hat can be flipped inside out so you have colors to go with every outfit. Shop the style in four versatile colorways.

$48 at lululemon

lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt Updated Fit

lululemon's Metal Vent Tech Shirt is popular to keep you dry and cool during the most strenuous workouts.

The Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt is a classic and popular option from lululemon. The seamless design is designed to keep you dry and comfortable during the toughest workouts. Now the shirt has been updated with a modern fit that offers more room in the chest so it'll cling less. The shirt also features lululemon's X-Static technology, which minimizes the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric. Shop the style in 14 colors in men's sizes XS to XXL.

$78 at lululemon

lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Stay warm and cozy in this stylish hoodie.

If you lean more toward the "leisure" side of athleisure, then the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is just what you need to amp up the lounge-friendly vibes. It has a cozy, boxy fit and falls right on the waist. The easy-to-breath, cotton-blend fleece fabric will also keep you comfortable on the move. Even better: this hoodie includes a secret phone sleeve, zipper garage, cozy thumbholes and even an elastic zipper that can also be used as a hair tie. Shop the style in 11 colors in women's size XS/S to XL/XXL.

$118 at lululemon

lululemon Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant Nulu

Take the comfort of lululemon's athletic wear into your everyday outfits with the Groove Pant.

The Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant Nulu isn't just a trendy pair of flared yoga pants. They'll fit right into your everyday athleisure wardrobe. Wear them when you're stepping out to run errands, lounging around the house or to the gym. Best of all, these lightweight comfortable pants are available in five colors in women's sizes 0 to 20.

$118 at lululemon

lululemon Men's License to Train Training Gloves

Take your lifting to the next level with these training gloves by lululemon.

If your lifting routine necessitates training gloves, you'll appreciate these Men's License to Train Training Gloves. They're padded to protect your palms no matter how rough you get, while the fabric on the tops of the gloves are sweat-wicking to keep you dry when you grab a heavier set. The palms are also ventilated, offering comfort and breathability all around. Shop these gloves in black in men's sizes S/M and L/XL.

$42 at lululemon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best items to buy at lululemon: Align leggings, ABC pants and more