Shop Troye Sivan’s Eclectic Home Style

Madeline O'Malley
  • $900, The Noguchi Museum. <a href="https://shop.noguchi.org/products/akari-uf3q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $2300, In Common With. <a href="https://www.incommonwith.com/products/disc-wall-sconce?variant=32545933000792" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $50, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/18-channeled-copper-velvet-pillow-with-down-alternative-insert/s210660?localedetail=US&a=501&campaignid=10363910351&adgroupid=103409810619&targetid=pla-302507912299&pla_sku=210660&pcat=HSW&scid=scplp210660&sc_intid=210660&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hMe_yqdWubRSP7cwjIeI5UJrzzFytkERwW1XFIgucK2IswEGMmaPAsaAqpJEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $9, Ikea. <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/solvinden-led-solar-powered-pendant-lamp-outdoor-globe-white-00484309/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $34, Terrain. <a href="https://www.shopterrain.com/products/earth-fired-clay-herb-pot-saucer-48375745?color=Gray&via=Z2lkOi8vdXJibi9Xb3JrYXJlYTo6Q2F0YWxvZzo6Q2F0ZWdvcnkvNWNhY2Q1YzVlZjBjYzAxMTQ5MWZhNzBh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $269, Made In Cookware. <a href="https://madeincookware.com/products/copper-saucepan?variant=32690532614223" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $80, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/1909-Checkered-Black-Area-Carpet/dp/B07932DJMS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $17, Sur La Table. <a href="https://www.surlatable.com/sur-la-table-white-marble-mortars-pestle-2-x-4/535567.html?mrkgadid=1&mrkgen=gpla&mrkgbflag=0&mrkgcat=cat&acctid=21700000001683301&dskeywordid=92700052592109252&lid=92700052592109252&ds_s_kwgid=58700005772685178&ds_s_inventory_feed_id=97700000008343482&dsproductgroupid=297785829761&product_id=535567&merchid=5755698&prodctry=US&prodlang=en&channel=local&storeid=%7bproduct_store_id%7d&device=c&network=g&matchtype=&locationid=%7bloc_phyiscal_ms%7d&creative=190771720265&targetid=pla-297785829761&campaignid=803390144&adgroupid=44263818449&&affsrcid=AFF0005&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=&utm_campaign=803390144&creative=190771720265&device=c&matchtype=&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hMIDvJqCfeLS01sDqNwVVYCxTrTTyMPG2xMXuqHP88Lex4A9t9FDvEaApbvEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $249, Parachute. <a href="https://www.parachutehome.com/products/vintage-linen-bed-cover?opt-color=mulberry&opt-size=kingcal-king" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $246, All Modern. <a href="https://www.allmodern.com/outdoor/pdp/stacking-patio-dining-armchair-a000898361.html?piid=221612793" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $1055, Colville Official. <a href="https://us.colvilleofficial.com/collections/homeware/products/cristobal-throws-home-purple-blue-white-red-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $1925, Artemide. <a href="https://www.artemide.net/en/product/?family=callimaco-floor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $99, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/lucinda-terracotta-stacking-chair/s135409" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $8, Tilebar. <a href="https://www.tilebar.com/cavallo-clay-bisque-7x7-porcelain-tile.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hMgRVpzpmwZAhT0BAMXyDRPoG3gg6UtzFk8f5rZphZnxYagE17_3IgaAkOKEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $159, Poppy + Sage. <a href="https://www.poppyandsageco.com/products/honey-rattan-decor-vase" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $8497, Halcyon Lake. <a href="https://halcyonlake.com/our-products/high-atlas-taznakht-3-rug/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $2462, Glas Italia. <a href="https://www.glasitalia.com/en/product/shimmer-tavoli" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $6995, Maker & Son. <a href="https://makerandson.us/products/sofa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $1699, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/tom-natural-three-legged-coffee-table/s502083?localedetail=US&storeid=633&a=1552&campaignid=10695901874&adgroupid=104968583985&targetid=pla-1241672085727&pla_sku=502083&pcat=FURN&ag=adult&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hOD_j3v1rMZ8mkoBSsTOZwofxZzpom5GJMvG2UaCfH075ZBkmHl4XMaAmMQEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $695, Industry West. <a href="https://www.industrywest.com/misses-armchair.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $2096, RH. <a href="https://rh.com/catalog/product/product.jsp?productId=prod11010794&sale=false&catalog=OD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 21

Akari UF3-Q Lantern

$900, The Noguchi Museum. Get it now!

Take a page out of the stylish young star’s book, from must-have splurges to affordable accessories

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories