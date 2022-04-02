Shop TVs, games and more quality technology at deep discounts at this Best Buy outlet sale

Best Buy has a wide variety of quality tech, from smart bulbs to smart TVs, on sale for clearance prices at this outlet sale.

It's easy to see why so many people flock to Best Buy when they're looking to update their essential devices. The retailer has some of the best tech on the market and right now, you can get everything from energy-saving lightbulbs to advanced TVs at this exclusive outlet event for even better prices.

Through Sunday, April 17, Best Buy is hosting an outlet event with savings of up to 50% on open-box items and devices on clearance. While the items that are open-box means they're already used (though still functional), the clearance items have rock-bottom prices on items yet to be touched. Still, the devices featured are highly-rated and meant to bring more ease to your life at home or on the go.

If you're getting ready for the NCAA basketball finals or the latest episode of Moon Knight, one way to get the most out of your viewing is by grabbing the Sony A8H TV. Typically listed for $2,499.99, you can get the 65-inch screen for $1,624.99 thanks to a 35% discount. The A8H is one of the best Sony TVs we've ever tested, having impressed us with its amazing black levels, rich color production and super-smooth motion handling it displays. Our testers also found it incredibly bright, turning any living room into a home theater.

If you're looking for something smaller that still packs a lot of power, there's plenty more to choose from. Shop more amazing clearance deals we found here.

The best Best Buy clearance outlet sale deals

The Sony A8H OLED TV offers eye-popping colors in its imagery and is on clearance at Best Buy right now.

