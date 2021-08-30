Shop the Wayfair Labor Day Sale and save big on furniture, appliances and more

Save big on everything from a bedroom nightstand to a digital air fryer and everything in-between at the Wayfair Labor Day Sale.

Labor Day is just a week away, and everyone is waiting to get a piece of the big savings online. Whether you're looking for discounts on stylish home furniture or you want to upgrade their kitchen essentials without breaking the bank, Wayfair has you covered at its Labor Day Clearance Sale.

The online shopping outlet is offering hefty discounts on a number of products for the holiday week. You can save up to 50% on living room furniture, 60% off outdoor furniture and get bedroom furniture for less than $50. There are also discounts on other home essentials, including rugs, lighting and more. If you're looking to give your home a total facelift, we've found some top-rated pieces available at wallet-friendly prices. Check out some of the best items available today!

The top 12 deals from the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Customers love the smooth and soft feel of this wide slipper chair.

Relax in your living room in style in this wide slipper chair, on sale from as low as $165.99 and down from $319. It's available in six different colors, with the teal option discounted 48%. With an overall 4.8 out of 5-star rating, this chair impressed buyers with its comfort and eye-catching looks.

Customers found this Three Posts armchair and ottoman not only comfortable and easy to assemble.

Sure, it's nice to relax in a comfy chair at the end of the day—but it's even better when you can put your feet up, too. If that sounds good, check out the Three Posts armchair and ottoman set, which can be your for as low as $439.99—a 32% discount from its list price of $649.98. More than 5,200 customers out of more than 6,700 overall awarded the set with a 5-star rating, praising its overall solid quality and comfort.

This Gold Flamingo sofa is so comfortable, one customer found it good enough to sleep on!

Complete your living room look with this Gold Flamingo velvet sofa, on sale now for $1,029.99. Available in three different colors, the blush shade of the couch—normally listed for $1,405—is 27% off! With an overall 4.7 out of 5 star rating, customers praised the stylish look and soft feel of the couch. Some shoppers even found it fit for a nap!

Shoppers found the cushions with this Beachcrest Home chaise comfortable while the chair itself is sturdy.

If you've had a long day at work and want to relax on your home deck after hours, let us suggest this Beachcrest Home reclining chaise, available for as low as $314.99. Normally listed at $709 in four different colors, this 66-inch cushioned seat is selling at a 56% price cut. Customers adored this chair for the comfy cushions on top of the sturdy frame.

Customers say this collection of Sol 72 wicker seats are a comfortable buy.

Get some group lounging in while the weather is warm with this Sol 72 outdoor seating collection, on sale for $1,559.99—a 45% discount from the list price of $3,216. More than 1,100 customers gave the set a 5-star review, with one specifically noting how the seats were "so deep." Even better: With 11 different cushion colors, you're sure to find the right match for your space.

Not only does this Zipcode Design provide sun coverage, it also lights up to let users lounge outside at night.

Stay in the shade on your patio with this wide Zipcode Design umbrella, available for $125, down from as much as $168.75. Customers were appreciative of the umbrella's size, and of the 24 LED lights lining the interior to keep things bright at night.

Customers loved the design and colors available for this AllModern drawer.

Keep all your delicates in check with this seven-drawer dresser from AllModern, marked down to $790, 39% off the list price of $1,299 in the white, walnut and acorn finishes. More than 4,600 customer reviews gave this drawer a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with shoppers praising the simple assembly process and variety of finishes available.

More than 5,000 customers adored this adorable and study Mercury Row nightstand.

Make sure all your personal effects by your side with this Mercury Row nightstand, listed for as low as $187.99 in seven different colors. Shoppers praised the stylish look of the dresser and appreciated its compact size, fit for a smaller bedroom.

This Greyleigh bed was loved by Wayfair customers for being easy to assemble and for its classy design.

Make your good night's sleep as stylish as it is comfy with this Greyleigh low-profile bed, on sale for $162.32. Available in three different colors, this bedroom essential can be yours for as much as 19% off. More than 24,900 customers lauded the bed with 5-star reviews, bringing its overall rating to 4.6 stars from 32,561 overall reviewers. It's easy to see why, given that shoppers found it easy to assemble and firm when finished.

This GE gas range earned praise for its clean look, and you can get it for 39% off.

Complete your kitchen setup with this slide-in gas range for $999. Available in stainless-steel and a fingerprint-resistant design, this 30-inch range is discounted by 39%. The oven sits at a 4.7-star overall rating, with many customers wowed by its sleek design.

Wayfair shoppers were happy to see this GE microwave was functional and compact for any kitchen counter.

GE is known for top-tier cooking technology, and this microwave is no exception. Usually priced at $158.99, the compact appliance can be yours at a 42% discount. More than 800 customers gave the microwave a 5-star review, bringing its overall rating to 4.5 stars. Many shoppers were impressed with its smallsize and power.

Customers have found success using this GoWISE air fryer for preparing everything from chicken to vegetables.

Cut down your typical cooking time with this compact kitchen appliance, available for as low as $54.31. Usually listed for $129.99, this 10-pound fryer with a 2.74-quart capacity for cooking comes in four different colors, with the black model marked down by 58%. Customers praised the stylish look of the fryer and its ability to whip up chicken breast, eggplant and root vegetables.

