Shopify: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) _ Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $72.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $390.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Shopify said it expects revenue in the range of $472 million to $482 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion.

Shopify shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

