Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean, Mean Retailing Machines

Adriana Lee
·3 min read

Shopify wants its merchants to shoot for the clouds.

The Canadian retail technology company has struck a new raft of partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle and other cloud providers to help Shopify stores soup up their operations.

More from WWD

Announced Thursday, the deal brings enterprise resource planning, or ERP, tools to the platform. Such tools are often used by large organizations, creating efficiencies by tying into inventory control, finance and other back-end systems.

According to Mark Bergen, vice president of Shopify, the platform “supports businesses during all stages of their journeys, from first sale to full scale.” Indeed, more than 10,000 merchants of various sizes use Shopify Plus service to set up stores, manage their volume and wrangle other operations, including brands like Allbirds, Gymshark and Lord & Taylor.

As it was, making various systems work together had been more of a piecemeal affair connected through third-party services and apps. Now, they’ll be able to take up Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica or Brightpearl directly integrated inside the Shopify ecosystem. That’s just the start, as the company plans to expand the list of providers over time.

The company also introduced a Shopify Global ERP Program, an extension of its Shopify Plus Certified App Partner Program, that allows these and future ERP partners to build direct integrations and launch them in the Shopify App Store.

“Joining forces with Shopify to integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will help more merchants deliver great experiences to their customers by seamlessly linking commerce and ERP,” said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president, Microsoft business applications and platform.

“At a time when merchants need to harness data everywhere to transform the shopping experience, we’re excited to connect data between ERP and commerce,” he added. “Innovation begins with data-fueled insights and more connected operations will help merchants take the industry into the future.”

Shopify believes that if merchants better connect their workflows, it will allow them to make data-informed decisions, have more control over the data and allow for more automations, saving them time and money.

From the partners’ perspective, the move may be a bid to stanch Amazon’s mammoth and growing cloud business. Amazon Web Services has become a critical part of the e-tail giant’s operation, fueling more than $13.5 billion in operating profits last year — nearly two-thirds of the whole company’s profits over the entirety of 2020.

Andy Jassy, Jeff Bezos’ successor as Amazon’s chief executive officer, hails from the AWS division, running it until his promotion this summer — giving the industry reason to believe that the company’s cloud pursuits will remain a continuing driver for the company.

By joining forces with Shopify, Microsoft, Oracle and the others suddenly gain access to millions of merchants. As of its second-quarter earnings report, Shopify counted more than 1.7 million businesses on its platform worldwide. Results for the third quarter will be reported in two weeks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Weightlessness. Jesus’: Watch 90-Year-Old William Shatner Float in Space on His Blue Origin Flight

    On Wednesday, the actor and three crewmates reached the edge of space in just 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • University Endowments Are Posting Blockbuster Gains. How Venture Capital Played a Part.

    After years of trailing the broader market, many U.S. college funds outpaced the S&P 500 in the 2021 fiscal year, aided by stellar results in equities and venture capital.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 'The most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth': How Mark Zuckerberg's stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk

    Mark Zuckerberg's "unilateral control" was a key topic for lawmakers at a whistleblower hearing this month. Experts say it's a risk for shareholders.

  • Sony is offering a chance to buy a PS5 this holiday season

    Sony is offering customers the chance to buy a PlayStation 5 directly from them for the holidays.The details: The offer is invite-only, with selections being made based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities." You'll need to register with Sony first.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAn invitation does not guarantee a console, however, and quantities are limited to one console per PSN ID.Invites will go out via email beg

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that