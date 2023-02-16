Shopify Analysts Shrug Off Weaker Outlook as Stock Drops 15%

Geoffrey Morgan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is drawing good reviews from Wall Street analysts after its fourth-quarter results. Yet the stock is getting pummeled anyway.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A dozen analysts boosted their Shopify price targets Thursday, lifting the Street’s average target by 6%. The shares were down 15% to $45.42 at 2:51 p.m. in New York, the biggest intraday decline in more than six months. It’s the worst-performing stock in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Shopify guided investors to expect revenue growth in the “high teen percentages” for the first quarter, a little bit below expectations. That has divided analysts on whether the forecast is “conservative”, as DA Davidson’s Gil Luria wrote, or “soft”, in the words of Roth MKM analyst Darren Aftahi.

If the guidance is simply management being cautious, the company should be able to beat its forecast, according to some analysts. “Our view is that Shopify is being conservative due to macro concerns and seasonality,” CIBC Capital Markets analyst Todd Coupland said in a report to investors. Coupland has a Street-high $65 target on the shares.

Soft guidance, however, may imply more headwinds for a business that weighed heavily on Canada’s benchmark index in 2022. Shopify’s 73% plunge last year made it the biggest drag on the TSX Composite last year — by far.

Thursday’s drop carved more than 80 points off the key Toronto index, pulling it into the red, down 0.14%.

(Updates share price)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify stock trends lower following Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre looks at Shopify's latest earnings results.

  • Shopify stock declines on lackluster Q1 forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brad Smith discuss the decline in stock for e-commerce company Shopify.

  • Shopify sinks as investors worry over big spending in weak economy

    Shares of Shopify Inc slid 16% on Thursday after the Canadian tech giant's weak forecast for first-quarter revenue and higher cost projections amplified investor concerns over aggressive investments in an economy facing slowing growth. Pandemic-related disruptions propelled the company to briefly become Canada's most valuable firm before online demand eased as economies reopened and forced it to launch new products, boost investments and focus on social media integration. Such investments and Wednesday's warning on macro-challenges have spooked investors concerned about profitability.

  • Watch SHOP for the Right Price

    Shares of Shopify are trading lower Thursday on the heels of its quarterly earnings. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of SHOP, below, I can see that prices have been bottoming since May.

  • 2 National Guardsmen killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash in Alabama

    The helicopter was on a routine training mission at the time of the crash, the Tennessee National Guard said.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

    Shopify's (SHOP) fourth-quarter 2022 results benefit from growth in merchant solutions revenues and expanding merchant base.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Shopify Stock Is Sliding. Investors Are Worried Growth Is Slowing.

    Disappointment with the e-commerce-software provider's outlook are sending shares down. Shopify's strong fourth quarter was overshadowed.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Keeps Going Up

    After blowing out earnings Tuesday evening, shares of room-rental company Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) went on an absolute tear. Wall Street analysts at Loop Capital, DA Davidson, and HSBC all boarded the Airbnb train this morning, raising their price targets on the stock to $145, $145 again, and $163 a share, respectively, according to a compilation from ratings watcher The Fly. Granted, there's a question whether Airbnb can hit the targets it's set for itself -- but Wall Street likes its chances.

  • Day 18: Judge reverses course, jury will hear evidence on Alex Murdaugh’s attempted suicide

    Judge Clifton Newman first said testimony on the Labor Day botched shooting was not admissible, but later changed his ruling after the defense opened the door during cross-examination.

  • Black Hawk helicopter crash kills 2 in Alabama

    A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing two crew members, the Tennessee National Guard said. (Feb. 16)

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were among the notable […]

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    With a modest dividend yield, this longtime dividend grower may not seem like a great income option, but it really is.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Crushing the Market -- and They're Still Screaming Buys

    The stock market started 2023 on an upbeat note, with the Nasdaq Composite notching 14.3% gains so far this year. History suggests that the stock market could have a much better 2023 and even go on a bull run this year. As a result, now is likely a good time for investors to add some solid Nasdaq stocks to their portfolios that have been on fire in 2023 and could end the year with more gains.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued biotech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rising interest rate environment hammered the biotech industry in 2022. Small biotech companies need […]

  • 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    Growth stocks have had a slew of better market days in the first part of 2023, but it's important to be selective.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.