Shopify forecasts slowing revenue growth, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at Shopify's headquarters in Ottawa
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Canada's Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast a slowing pace in first-half revenue growth, indicating the e-commerce boom seen during the pandemic is cooling as retailers shift their focus back to brick-and-mortar stores from online.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were down about 6% in trading before the bell.

Ottawa-based Shopify - which helps merchants set up online stores through subscription-based software tools, while offering services such as shipping to payments - benefited during the pandemic as businesses quickly moved online to ride a boom in e-commerce.

"We believe that the COVID-triggered acceleration of ecommerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 in the form of lockdowns and government stimulus will be absent from 2022, and there is caution around inflation and consumer spend near term," the company said in a statement.

It expects revenue growth for 2022 to be lower than the 57% rise recorded in 2021.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, revenue was $1.38 billion, compared with $977.7 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $1.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross merchandise volume, which is the total amount of sales the company raked in, was $54.1 billion, an increase of 31%.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.36 per share compared with analysts estimate of $1.27.

Shopify has lost its title of being Canada's most valuable company after its shares shed more than a third of their value this year.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Sees Revenue Slowdown in First Half of 2022. The Stock Is Falling.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

    Shares of Shopify Inc. were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share d

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • The ARK ETF Selloff Looks a Lot Like the Dot-Com Bust. History Says It Gets Worse.

    Lessons from the dot-com bubble and bust of two decades ago may provide a blueprint for where highflying tech names go next.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    Investors don't have to shell out a fortune to own shares of these reliable income-producing companies.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now

    Take any stock and combine the price per share at market close for each of the last 200 days that the stock market was open. Now divide this number by 200. This is the stock's 200-day moving average. I've given you the 200-day moving average formula to say this: Roughly 65% of all stocks are currently trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Barchart.

  • 2 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy as a Hedge Against Market Volatility

    Every U.S. stock index has seen a major spike in volatility since the start of the year, thanks to the unfavorable mix of geopolitical tensions, sky-high inflation, rising bond yields, and tighter monetary policies by the Federal Reserve. What's the best way to counteract this surge in market volatility? While it might be tempting to stick to the sidelines during this turbulent period, history has shown that high-quality dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate wild price fluctuations in the market.

  • Peloton Stock Drops After New CEO Pours Cold Water on Sale Speculation

    Barry McCarthy, Peloton's new CEO, is planning to relocate to New York from California to focus on Peloton's growth, not oversee a company sale, a report says.

  • One of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's banks has cut ties with him a month after citing him as a 'reputation risk'

    Insider viewed a letter sent to Lindell by the Minnesota Bank & Trust, which notified him that it was closing his account effective February 8.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire bought $1 billion Activision stake just before Microsoft deal

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly $1 billion in shares in Activision Blizzard just before Microsoft agreed to buy the video game maker, according to documents filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday.By the numbers: As of Dec. 31, Berkshire owned 14.7 million shares worth about $975 million of the Call of Duty maker, according to the filing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Back story: Microsoft announced on Jan. 18 that

  • SeaWorld says Cedar Fair has rejected its takeover offer

    Cedar Fair declined to comment. Reuters reported this month that SeaWorld, a Florida-based theme park and entertainment company, had offered to buy Cedar Fair for $3.4 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter. Cedar Fair, which has a market value of $3.5 billion, owns and operates 13 properties, including amusement parks, water parks and resort facilities.