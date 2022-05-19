Shopify Expands Crypto Payment Options With Crypto.com Pact

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Merchants using e-commerce platform Shopify (SHOP) now have access to Crypto.com as another way for accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Sellers using the Crypto.com Pay feature can allow customers to settle their accounts with over 20 tokens, according to a statement.

Strike, the payments network headed by Jack Mallers, announced integration for Bitcoin Lightning payments with Shopify in April. Merchants are also able to accept crypto with Coinbase Commerce and BitPay, according to Shopify’s website.

“Our growing blockchain ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to supporting merchants with alternative payment methods on their storefronts, helping to further expand what’s possible in commerce,” John Lee, Shopify’s lead of blockchain ecosystem, said.

As a bonus, Shopify merchants using Crypto.com Pay will not pay settlement fees for one month.

Shares of Ottawa-based Shopify rose more than 11% in NYSE trading as of 15:28 UTC.

