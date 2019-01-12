Is Shopify a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

What, exactly, is a "millionaire-maker" stock? There's no solid definition. If you start out with $1,000 and expect it to turn into a cool million, you'd need returns of 99,900%. Conversely, if you started out with $500,000 in a single stock, you'd only need a return of 100%.

To simplify the question, I'm going to define a "millionaire-maker" as a stock that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

Investors in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have already had a great ride: shares are up 500% since its 2015 initial public offering and 650% since February of 2016. That might make you feel like you've missed your chance with Shopify. I'm here to tell you that isn't necessarily the case.

A mission with a million different directions

Let's think for a second about some of the stocks that have returned the greatest value over the last 20 years. Think about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN): It started out selling just books, and has become an Everything Store, streaming giant, and cloud force that is redefining almost every industry in commerce.

Or think about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) -- the parent of Google -- which started out with a simple search engine. Today, it offers up eight different tools that each have over a billion users, and is working on moonshot projects that could fundamentally change our everyday lives, hopefully for the better.

It would be difficult for someone around in the founding days of either company to have envisioned the scope of influence that each has today. And yet, one simple sentence from each company's beginning would have given us a clue: its mission statement.

Amazon's was simply "to be earth's most customer-centric company."

Alphabet's (then Google's) read: "to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful."

Both of these would have been helpful in predicting what was to come. That's because they share the three traits I consider paramount to finding millionaire-making stocks. Their mission statements are:

Simple: Any employee can decide on a course of action in a split second, based on how it aligns with the mission statement. Optionable: There are dozens, if not hundreds, of different ways the company could go about fulfilling this mission. Inspirational: Far beyond simply adding to the bottom line, the company serves an enduring, existential human desire.

Which brings us to Shopify. Right now, the company makes most of its cash from a two-pronged approach: a subscription platform that allows anyone to set up an e-commerce site, and "merchant solutions" like help with shipping packages and collecting online payments.

But if we want to know where the company is going, we need to analyze its mission: "to make commerce better for everyone."

This checks all three boxes. It is simple, optionable -- as the addition of merchant solutions a few years ago clearly shows -- and inspirational. And Shopify's founder and CEO, Tobi Lutke, has already demonstrated that this mission statement is not an empty one.

Owner-operators with skin in the game

Speaking of Lutke, there's a lot to like. He started a snowboarding company in 2004 and developed his own platform to sell his wares. Over time, it became apparent the platform, rather than the snowboards, was what the world really wanted. Born a coder, Lutke was happy to oblige.

Today he still owns over 60% of Shopify's Class B shares, meaning his net worth is closely tied to the fate of the company. Just as importantly, it means that he -- the person who has grown the company from scratch -- remains in control.

When an owner-operator is at the helm, I believe there's enormous intrinsic (read: not wringing out short-term profits) motivation to build something with long-term value. Perhaps it's no coincidence, then, that both Amazon and Alphabet are still run by their founders as well.