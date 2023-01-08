Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) delivers shareholders stellar 27% CAGR over 5 years, surging 6.2% in the last week alone

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stock is up an impressive 227% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 39% over the last quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Shopify investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Shopify wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Shopify saw its revenue grow at 42% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 27% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Shopify worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Shopify stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, Shopify shareholders did even worse, losing 68%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 27%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

