Shopify Shares Slide After Completing 10-for-1 Stock Split

Shopify Shares Slide After Completing 10-for-1 Stock Split
Stefanie Marotta
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. shares fell after the Canadian e-commerce giant completed a 10-for-1 split of its common stock on Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s the latest in a parade of tech-stock splits this year as companies in the beleaguered sector attempt to drum up interest among retail investor. Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. have also announced stock splits, but the moves failed to boost sentiment amid a broad market selloff on concern central bank attempts to rein inflation risked stifling economic growth.

Shopify’s shares fell 5.8% Wednesday to C$42.47 in Toronto. The stock has plunged about 76% this year as e-commerce traffic slows and investors flee growth stocks, particularly sensitive to rising borrowing costs.

It is getting some retail trader interest Wednesday with Fidelity customers snapping up shares, making it the seventh most-bought stock on the platform. The company’s ticker was also trending on popular retail trader chatroom Stocktwits.

“While it does not change the fundamentals for the stock, we believe this split could have a positive near-term impact on shares as some investors perceive lower priced shares of companies to be less expensive than higher priced ones,” D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said in a note to clients.

The share split, which was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on June 7, “will make ownership more accessible to all investors,” the company said in a statement before the stock split.

At that meeting, a proposal to give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” passed with 54% of the vote in favor. Under the plan, Lutke retains 40% of the votes at the company, even as his ownership stake changes. Prominent advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. said that the arrangement was likely opposed by most of the company’s shareholders, yet it passed because of a single influential director.

(Updates with closing share price in third graph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • McCormick cuts outlook, General Mills tops earnings estimates, Shopify stock split goes into effect

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in intraday trading.

  • With Stock Splits Underway, These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Buys Now

    Stock splits are all the rage these days, with several prominent companies resorting to this move over the past few months. Let's consider two of them: DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices specialist DexCom announced a 4-for-1 stock split in March, which it completed on June 10.

  • Stocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market had a hard time finding direction on Wednesday, with traders assessing comments from central bank chiefs about the outlook for the economy and interest rates.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsThe

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has admittedly been battered by the rising rates environment and the market-wide selloff in growth equities. […]

  • Sell Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks before these headwinds hit prices once again

    Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsVenice Plans to Start Weeding

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Hitting A Fresh High On Cancer Treatment News?

    Is Merck stock a buy as shares touch a fresh high on a bevy of good news in cancer treatment? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Fallout Offers a Warning to Meme-Stock Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. would be the next meme stock to go to the moon are facing the harsh reality that fundamentals are particularly important during a market rout.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Chea

  • The bottom of the bear market is still 10% away, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says. And the odds of a recession have doubled, too

    Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, says the odds of a recession are now over 50%.

  • 5 Things to Know Before Retiring Outside the U.S.

    A beach-front house in Uruguay or a lakeside villa in the Alps may sound like a retirement panacea, but a full-time move to a foreign country isn’t as simple as it sounds. Without proper planning, clients’ retirement dreams can easily be derailed by a host of financial, emotional, and health-related issues, financial advisors say. This includes understanding the neighborhoods where you might want to live, safety considerations, and the cost of living, which could be vastly different from what it might be if you stayed put.

  • This Bonkers Electric Fan Car Captivated Goodwood. Now the Brand Is Making One for the Street.

    The EV completed the Goodwood Hill Climb in just 39.08 seconds last weekend.

  • Dow Steadies, NIO Slumps — and What Else Is Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Bulls and bears battled it out Wednesday only for the stock market to finish close to where it began the day. Concerns about economic growth and the possibility that central banks are raising interest rates too quickly continue to dominate.

  • Exxon Mobil, Imperial to sell XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources for $1.47B

    ExxonMobil Canada and Imperial began marketing the business in January as oil and gas prices rebounded, but they've skyrocketed even more since then.

  • Wall Street Banks Pulls Back From Middle East SPACs on SEC Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are rethinking their involvement in the listings of special purpose acquisition companies in the Middle East’s nascent market as new liability guidelines from US regulators chill the once red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsVen

  • 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Warren Buffett is known for his value style of investing, and the safe stocks that he tends to pick have helped him beat the market over the past few decades. You don't need to look any further than the current market to see how safe stocks can power your portfolio under challenging circumstances, and Warren Buffett sees the same market. Conditions over the past few months compelled his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), to invest in eight new positions, including Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Carnival Stock Could Fall to $0 in a Worst-Case Scenario, Analyst Says

    Carnival stock was tumbling Wednesday after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to a Wall Street-low, saying it sees the case for a stock wipeout. Morgan Stanley analysts slashed their base case price target to $7, according to Bloomberg, and maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. In a worst, or “bear case” scenario, Carnival’s (ticker: CCL ) price could reach zero, they added.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?