Shopify (SHOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $157.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 15.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SHOP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $327.13 million, up 46.82% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher within the past month. SHOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SHOP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 235.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.03, which means SHOP is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 9.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

