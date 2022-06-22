Shopify unveils new tools, Twitter tie-up to beat e-commerce slowdown

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa
Nivedita Balu
·2 min read

By Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) - Shopify Inc has launched new tools to help its merchants sell to other businesses and on Twitter, as the Canadian tech giant attempts to shore up sales to counter a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping.

More than a 100 new tools were unveiled on Wednesday, including ones to support its plans to push into business-to-business, for shoppers to connect their crypto wallets to a store and Apple's "Tap to Pay" feature on iPhones.

Shopify, which helps businesses set up their online stores, hit the jackpot during lockdowns as global brands and mom-and-pop stores alike turned to selling online directly to consumers while their shops were shut.

With the economy reopening, however, investors are starting to question Shopify's future, sending the company's stock down 76% this year and erasing a big chunk of its pandemic gains.

Shopify's answer to the slowdown is expanding into the wholesale market, a far bigger avenue than direct-to-consumer and with "billions in untapped revenue", according to President Harley Finkelstein.

Businesses are looking to move from direct-to-consumer to "connect-to-consumer", which makes it easier for people to shop through social media platforms and pay using their phones, Finkelstein said in an interview.

"This is the next phase of retail ... In many ways, shopping has become a vote with your wallet to support that brand ... And that's what I think connect-to-consumer is all about."

The post-pandemic world has thrown up challenges for Amazon as well, Shopify's biggest rival, as it fields massive losses after building more warehouses than needed during the boom.

In a podcast earlier this month, long-time Shopify investor Mawer Investment Management's Vijay Viswanathan said it was exiting the stock on concerns of slowing growth and competition.

"The internet is getting crowded... It became harder and harder to justify the valuation."

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock Urges SEC to Change Climate-Risk Disclosure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is pushing back on key parts of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s bid to get publicly traded companies to track and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge Wit

  • Twitter partners with Shopify to bring merchants' products to Twitter Shopping

    As part of its ongoing efforts to expand into e-commerce, Twitter today announced a new partnership with Shopify. The deal will see Twitter launching a sales channel app that will be made available to all of Shopify's U.S. merchants through its app store. The app allows merchants to onboard themselves to Twitter's Shopping Manager, the dashboard offered by the social media company where sellers can access product catalog tools and enable other shopping features for their profiles.

  • Inflation Surges to 7.7% in Canada, Fastest Pace Since 1983

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumer price inflation accelerated to a four-decade high, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to deliver more aggressive interest rate hikes in coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell

  • Crypto Crash: 10 Biggest Losers

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest losers in the cryptocurrency crash. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the cryptocurrency market and its current situation, go directly to Crypto Crash: 5 Biggest Losers. Cryptocurrencies have turned many people into millionaires, or even billionaires over the last several years. Bitcoin, the most […]

  • Twitter Adds Shopping Feature for Shopify Merchants

    Twitter and Shopify said they are teaming up to make it easier for people to buy items that Shopify merchants post on Twitter.

  • Rio Ferdinand calls for new ‘inspiring’ online platform to combat child bullying

    The former England footballer helped launch an anti-bullying campaign Don’t Face It Alone at No 10 Downing Street.

  • Starbucks Likely to Tap Board Director to Fill Top Job as Schultz Exit Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s hunt for a new chief executive officer has no shortage of complications: The coffee giant’s crucial China business is sputtering and its US stores are grappling with unionization efforts, potential turnoffs for plum candidates. The company lacks natural internal successors after the departure last year of two C-suite leaders.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning

  • Oil Buckles as Recession Angst Rattles Commodity Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged more than 6% for the second time in less than a week as concerns grow that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets WrapWe

  • Dow Jones Off Lows As Fed Chief Powell Minimizes Recession Risks

    Stocks are holding onto most of Tuesday's gains, but crude oil and Treasury yields tumbled as Fed chief Jerome Powell testified

  • Stock futures fall, crude oil plunges, bitcoin dips below $21,000

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock futures after Tuesday’s steep decline.

  • Shiba Inu Becomes Ethereum Whales Largest Holding Surpassing USDT

    The meme coin has been finding more and more audience with every passing day despite losing its position in the top 15 cryptocurrencies.

  • New Orleans Mayor Cantrell addresses social media video at Filmore

    New Orleans Mayor Cantrell addresses social media video at Filmore

  • Shiba Inu's SHIB Jumps Amid Speculative Frenzy, BONE Proposal

    SHIB rose by nearly 48% since the weekend before a sell-off this morning.

  • Elon Musk's vision for Twitter includes allowing users to turn on a setting that blocks offensive comments

    Musk said on Tuesday that while people should be allowed to tweet what they want, their tweets don't have to be seen by everyone.

  • EXPLAINER: How platforms dealt with 'RINO hunting' video

    When a GOP Missouri U.S. Senate candidate released a video Monday in which he cocked a gun after calling for a hunt of fellow Republicans who he believes are “RINOs,” or Republicans in Name Only, Facebook scraped it off its platform within a few hours. The result: a post banned on Facebook might stay live on Twitter, depending on who has said what in which context. WHY IS THE VIDEO CONTROVERSIAL?

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals Why North West Doesn't Have Social Media on Her Phone

    Kim Kardashian shared that she and Kanye West agreed to get their daughter North a cell phone last Christmas. Find out about the former couple’s social media boundaries for the 9-year-old.

  • Why Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Up 12% Today

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the coin based on the Shiba Inu "doge" meme, is up over 12% today. Created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, the open-source digital currency actually started out as a joke but has gained enough clout and popularity to be respected in its own right. Part of the reason behind the coin's recent success is the fact that it is lauded and promoted by the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

  • Pumped by Elon Musk, Dogecoin gains amid slow market recovery

    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been staging a strong comeback since Elon Musk came out on Sunday supporting the former. See related article: Has ‘Crypto Winter’ arrived with Bitcoin, Ether prices falling? Fast facts Dogecoin rose more than 15% in morning trade on Wednesday in Asia, according to CoinMarketCap data. The memecoin rose to a […]

  • Brewster boy seeks Alaska, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Rhode Island plates for full set

    Seven-year-old Luke Reicosky's state license plate collection began in early 2020. He's amassed close to 300, as about 200 are from Ohio.

  • The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'God's Favorite Idiot'

    A docuseries about crime and technology and a vampire romance are also trending on the streaming service.