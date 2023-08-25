Shoplifter who fatally stabbed Yonkers store owner sentenced to 21 years in prison

A shoplifter who fatally stabbed a Yonkers clothing store owner after stealing a hat was sentenced Thursday to 21 years in prison, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office said.

Tyrese Shubrick was indicted for second-degree murder in the April 20, 2021 killing of 47-year-old Ruben Martinez-Campos but was allowed to plead guilty four months ago to first-degree manslaughter.

“Today we have ensured a violent individual, who ruthlessly took the life of a man trying to protect his business and livelihood, is off our streets,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement.

Moments before the fatal confrontation, Shubrick had allegedly assaulted a cab driver on New Main Street. He then entered Premier Fashion and was checking out a display of baseball hats before getting into an argument with Martinez-Campos.

As the owner tried to get him to leave, according to court documents, Shubrick displayed a knife, grabbed one of the hats and left.

When he turned back and passed the store, Martinez-Campos confronted him to get the hat back, holding a long stick used to hang clothing in the store.

During a struggle, Shubrick stabbed Martinez-Campos twice in the chest as the victim’s wife looked on. He picked up the hat that he dropped during the struggle and fled.

Shubrick was arrested at Elmsford Village Court the next night when he appeared on an unrelated case.

He underwent psychiatric examinations and was deemed unfit to proceed over the next year. After a finding of competency in the spring of 2022 he pleaded not guilty to the indictment charges. The murder charges he faced accused him of intentionally killing Martinez Campos and of killing him while committing the theft. He would have faced up to 25 years to life if convicted of murder.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty on Thursday also sentenced Shubrick, 24, to two years in prison for assault related to an April 13, 2021, stabbing of a man in Yonkers. That sentence will run at the same time as the manslaughter one.

