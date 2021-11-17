Shoplifter at Kohl’s took more than $200,000 in jewelry from Ky. stores, police say

A shoplifter who tried to carry a whole display case of jewelry out of a Georgetown Kohl’s store is thought to be responsible for a string of jewelry thefts at other Kentucky stores, police say.

Georgetown police said they were called to the store Saturday regarding “a shoplifter that has hit several stores in the surrounding areas.”

Michael Reid was caught at the door of the Georgetown Kohl’s with the jewelry case in his hands, said Darin Allgood, assistant chief of the Georgetown Police Department. Police released a photo of a display case filled with earrings.

Reid is believed to have been involved in thefts at other Kohl’s stores and similar stores in Lexington, Louisville and Richmond, police said.

“The estimated loss from the stores that have been hit in this chain of thefts is estimated to be in excess of $200,000,” Georgetown police said in a Facebook post Monday.

They said they have contacted other “affected agencies” and notified them of Reid’s arrest.

Reid, 36, of Louisville, was taken to the Scott County Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition $10,000 or more and possession of burglary tools, police said.