Shoplifter pulls gun on Bronx grocery store employee in caught-on-camera clash

A shoplifter cruising for beef at a Bronx grocery store pulled a gun on a butcher trying to block his escape during a tense caught-on-camera clash that comes as the NYPD reports a rising number of robberies, cops said Saturday.

The thief was wandering around the Antillana Supermarket on West Fordham Road in University Heights just before 11 a.m. Friday when workers saw him putting several pieces of meat from the butcher’s section into a large paper bag he was carrying, cops said.

When a supermarket employee in a white butcher’s coat tries to stop him, the man heads for the door. A video of the incident shows the worker jumping in front of him, blocking his path.

As the two men talk, the suspect pulls a gun from his pocket, keeping the weapon at his side in what cops said was a threat. The gun can still be seen at the suspect’s side as the butcher steps away, allowing him to leave.

It was not immediately disclosed how much the stolen meat was worth.

The confrontation is the latest as police wrestle with a 4% jump in robberies for the year. As of Dec. 5, cops had responded to 12,692 robberies across the five boroughs — 541 more hold-ups than this time last year, cops said.

During a press conference Wednesday, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said many of the robberies that occur in the city begin as a simple shoplifting incident.

“What’s driving the increase is shoplifting,” Shea said with Mayor de Blasio during a press conference about crime statistics. “These are not robberies, but they become robberies when there is resistance. There’s a story behind each category.”

The gunman who robbed Antillana was wearing a multi-colored jacket, dark pants, multi-colored sneakers and a black surgical mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.