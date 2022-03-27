Shoplifter who targeted Walmart stole items from toys to guns, Columbia police say

A man who stole items ranging from guns to toys at an area Walmart was arrested on multiple charges, the Columbia Police Department said.

Christopher Ulysees Cunningham was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Monday, jail records show.

The 32-year-old Richland County resident was charged with 14 counts of shoplifting, first-degree assault and battery, and second-degree burglary, police said in a news release.

Cunningham is facing another shoplifting and a petit larceny charge from the city, and is also being held on more shoplifting and petit larceny charges issued by Richland County, jail records show.

The charges stem from a seven-month stretch, when Cunningham stole items from the Walmart Shopping Center at 7520 Garners Ferry Road, according to the release. That’s near the junction with Interstate 77.

He targeted the superstore from September 2021 through March 2022, police said.

Among the merchandise Cunningham stole were electronics, household items, vehicle equipment, toys, and firearms.

The most recent incident happened on March 6, when Cunningham and an unidentified man stole four guns from the store, according to the release.

Evidence collected at the scene and surveillance video linked Cunningham to the gun theft, police said.

Two of the weapons have been recovered, according to the release. But there is no word on the other two guns or the identity of the second man in the heist.

During another of the shoplifting incidents, Cunningham pulled out a knife when store employees confronted him about stealing, police said.

In another incident, an employee told police that Cunningham had assaulted her. Information on the woman’s condition was not available, but police said she didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

While Cunningham’s bail was set at $30,000 on the county charges, he was denied bond on the city charges and remains behind bars, jail records show.

This is not the first time Cunningham has been arrested in Richland County. He has a lengthy criminal record, with arrests dating back to 2006, court records show.

He was facing multiple pending drugs, weapons, and shoplifting charges among other crimes prior to this arrest, according to court records.

Anyone with information on the stolen guns, or the wanted man, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.