Shoplifters arrested after allegedly stealing from Irvine Spectrum over weekend
Three people were arrested over the weekend after allegedly shoplifting at the Irvine Spectrum, stealing approximately $700 worth of merchandise from several stores.
Three people were arrested over the weekend after allegedly shoplifting at the Irvine Spectrum, stealing approximately $700 worth of merchandise from several stores.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
Here’s what you need to know about when to get tested, which test to use, how to get a test for free and if old tests are OK to use.
Cava delivered impressive earnings as it basks in its post-IPO glow.
There's a lot on sale!
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
Add these pieces to your wardrobe ASAP.
"Why is it when I look up this movie there's no pictures, I can't find the cast, I can't find anything about this movie."
OpenAI claims that it's developed a way to use GPT-4, its flagship generative AI model, for content moderation -- lightening the burden on human teams. Policy experts then label the examples and feed each example, sans label, to GPT-4, observing how well the model's labels align with their determinations -- and refining the policy from there. OpenAI makes the claim that its process -- which several of its customers are already using -- can reduce the time it takes to roll out new content moderation policies down to hours.
We put Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other music streaming services head-to-head to find out which will work best for you.
There's still time to save up to 70% — but not much. Reduce back pain with options from Sealy, Beautyrest and more.
While many commissioners expect and understand that more changes are coming to the CFP structure, some are against completely reworking the 12-team format.
Track your steps, sleep, heart rate and more, for under $40.
What started as a safety precaution has become an everyday occurrence for many, as people are skipping restaurant waits and grocery store lines for the convenience of apps like Instacart and Seamless.
Everything's less than $40!
Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.
Snap up a set of zero-gravity chairs for over 50% off, a vintage-style bed at over $200 off and a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at 40% discount.
Beat the heat and keep your cool with this popular 8,000 BTU unit — plus a 12,000 BTU model on mega-sale.
Here's a list of the best microSD cards you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Millions of Americans had their sensitive medical and health information stolen after hackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer software raided systems operated by tech giant IBM. The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF), which is responsible for administering Colorado’s Medicaid program, confirmed on Friday that it had fallen victim to the MOVEit mass hacks, exposing the data of more than 4 million patients. In a data breach notification to those affected, Colorado's HCPF said that the data was compromised because IBM, one of the state's vendors, "uses the MOVEit application to move HCPF data files in the normal course of business.”