Shoplifters arrested after allegedly stealing from Irvine Spectrum over weekend

OpenAI claims that it's developed a way to use GPT-4, its flagship generative AI model, for content moderation -- lightening the burden on human teams. Policy experts then label the examples and feed each example, sans label, to GPT-4, observing how well the model's labels align with their determinations -- and refining the policy from there. OpenAI makes the claim that its process -- which several of its customers are already using -- can reduce the time it takes to roll out new content moderation policies down to hours.