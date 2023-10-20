Shoplifters could be tagged so police can track their movements

Known shoplifters could be made to wear tags under proposals being looked at by ministers - Andrew Aitchison/Corbis News

Shoplifters could be fitted with GPS tags so police can track their movements 24/7 under plans being considered by the Government.

Ministers are looking to replicate tagging already used with domestic abusers and burglars so that shop thefts could be checked against the movements of known prolific shoplifters to see if they were suspects.

The technology could also act as a deterrent as the shoplifter would know they would be leaving a digital trail for police investigators if they reoffended. The tagging of burglars, required as part of their licence on release from jail, has already led to reoffenders being arrested and sent back to prison.

It follows the announcement of plans by Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, to replace short-term jail sentences with community “punishments” for lower-level offenders including shoplifters where tagging would be a condition of them being spared jail.

Official figures show a 25 per cent rise in shop thefts to 1,000 a day - MachineHeadz/iStockphoto

The proposal is revealed on Saturday in an exclusive article by Katy Bourne , the policing chief leading on business and retail crime, who said she had been in discussions with ministers and officials about extending tags to prolific shoplifters.

It comes ahead of a government action plan on shoplifting, to be announced on Monday, following official figures this week which revealed a record 25 per cent rise in shop theft offences to 1,000 a day.

Police will be told to adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach to shoplifting where officers will be expected to investigate any crime where there are reasonable leads including CCTV and provide the “highest grade of emergency response” when staff detain a thief.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, will also repeat his demand for the images of suspected shoplifters, thieves and burglars to be comprehensively checked against all police and official databases including passports using facial recognition technology.

Under a scheme known as Pegasus, a specialist team of intelligence investigators are also to be funded by 13 retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury and John Lewis to identify and target organised crime gangs specialising in shoplifting.

Serious threat from organised crime gangs

Ms Bourne, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ lead on retail crime, said: “Pegasus will be a game changer in the fight against retail crime providing, for the first time ever, an accurate national picture of the serious threat from organised crime gangs operating across England and Wales.”

She said she also wanted a “revised and more consistent” approach from police about attending shoplifting incidents, particularly where thieves used violence and abuse.

Police currently downgrade such cases as non-urgent if a thief has left, resulting in a slower response, but she said they should now promptly attend such incidents. “Any case involving threats or violence should have a physical police response,” she said.

An electronic tag helps police to track suspects - Mark Richardson/Alamy

She also called for “hotspot” policing, where patrols blitz an area known for anti-social behaviour, to be adapted to tackle retail areas blighted by shoplifting.

She cautioned members of the public about intervening but said they should be prepared to shout out, alert staff or take a photo “as this can all be valuable intelligence that police might use”.

Ms Bourne suggested there should be a review about whether accredited security guards needed more devolved powers as there had been cases where they had been prosecuted for excessive force.

She expressed concern that the current law - under which shoplifters stealing goods below £200 can take a fine and plead guilty by post - gave the impression it was a minor offence. It has led to claims that such lower level theft has been decriminalised.

“Unfortunately, if the myth that police don’t follow up shoplifting is believed by security staff, stores and their customers, it is also more likely to be exploited by criminals who will feel emboldened to steal,” she said. “Theft is a recognised ‘gateway crime’ that too often leads to further criminal behaviours.”

Shoplifting is unacceptable yet it is on the rise but police and retailers are fighting back with ‘game-changing’ tactics

By Katy Bourne, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ lead on retail crime

Katy Bourne, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' lead on retail crime

Having spoken to many retailers in today’s high streets, there is a sense of an inexorable rise in brazen shoplifting.Many smaller businesses face financial difficulties while honest shoppers are paying higher prices at the checkout. Headlines of an epidemic of shoplifting have attracted calls for a coordinated crackdown.

The myth of a £200 threshold for a police response to theft from shops prevails, even though police forces across the country don’t actually apply one.

As with any other crime report, police response is almost always determined on the basis of threat, harm and risk, but the fact that thieves can opt to take a fine and plead guilty by post for thefts under £200, does give the impression that the entire criminal justice system regards shoplifting as a minor offence.

Let’s be clear, shoplifting is theft.

The public and businesses expect police to deal with theft at all levels, regardless of the monetary value of the items stolen.

Myth that police don’t follow up shoplifting

Unfortunately, if the myth that police don’t follow up shoplifting is believed by security staff, stores and their customers, it is also more likely to be exploited by criminals who will feel emboldened to steal. Theft is a recognised “gateway crime” that too often leads to further criminal behaviours.

I want to see a revised and more consistent approach from police about attending incidents in shops, especially where there is abuse and violence.

Currently, if a prolific offender was in the store causing mayhem but has now left, the case will be downgraded as non-urgent and looked at in a slower time.

I think any case involving threats or violence should have a physical police response.

In the meantime, I understand the calls for a better police response and tougher legislation and I agree that we should be far less tolerant of shoplifting. However, it is inside stores where intimidation and violence is taking place more frequently.

There have been many calls for a better police response to shoplifting

In my discussions with retail security leads, there is also a call for greater devolved powers for accredited security guards. That needs to be looked at very carefully because there are cases where security staff have been prosecuted for excessive force.

I also understand misgivings about facial recognition technology that has been installed by some stores. We do need to ensure that AI systems are not developed with any inbuilt bias and we need effective challenge mechanisms and legislation to ensure that innocent people are not wrongly identified.

The reality of modern existence is that every contact leaves a trace - our digital footprints are everywhere, from the supermarket loyalty card to CCTV cameras on our highways and Ring doorbells in our neighbourhoods.

The Home Office is currently funding some police forces to trial hotspot policing. In my own police force, we have successful hotspot programmes running.

Hotspot activity

I’d like to see future hotspot activity aimed at reducing shop theft, especially where it is accompanied by abuse or violence, with retailers reporting incidents in their stores and police including these sites in their hotspots plans.

One of the issues is that inaccurate and incomplete reports of incidents means it can be hard for police to know where an assault has taken place.

The problem of shop theft has always been there but what’s apparent now is that the level of abuse and violence on a daily basis has increased dramatically over the past two years.

I know that the Government is really concerned about the rise in violence and assaults, and the Home Secretary has also said police should investigate every incident where there are reasonable lines of enquiry to follow. There have been recent calls, too, for specific legislation to make assaulting a shop worker an offence.

In my local business partnership, the major stores and the independents said that what they wanted was easier ways to report and better intelligence-sharing in the hope of a better response from police.

Better data-sharing needed

Despite substantial progress however, nearly 70 per cent of all the shoplifting reports received had insufficient evidence for police to follow up, which is why we need better data-sharing.

There are already schemes to tag prolific burglars or domestic abuse offenders with electronic trackers and I’d like to see this extended to prolific shoplifters. I’ve been in several discussions with ministers and officials about this.

I was approached in the spring by a group of retailers concerned about organised gangs operating across multiple stores and police force areas in England and Wales and asking for my help to get the police to take a more joined-up approach to tackle them.

With the support and endorsement of the policing minister and Home Office, I convened a business/police partnership called Pegasus.

Target and track perpetrators

I’m delighted that 13 of the country’s top retailers have now pledged to fund a team of specialist officers and analysts to work within policing in a structure called OPAL - a national team that tackles serious organised acquisitive crime and is overseen by Amanda Blakeman, the North Wales chief constable.

Pegasus will be a game changer in the fight against retail crime providing, for the first time ever, an accurate national picture of the serious threat from organised crime gangs operating across England and Wales.

Retailers will agree ways to capture information that can be shared and analysed to create intelligence packages for police forces to target and track perpetrators. I am very grateful to all the contributors to Pegasus and to Mitie in particular for helping to get Pegasus airborne.

Pegasus officially launches next week and will be delivering outcomes across the country in the New Year.

