Shoplifters film thefts for TikTok, business chief claims

Shoplifters are filming themselves stealing to post on TikTok amid a 25 per cent rise in robbery and abuse, a business chief has claimed.

Muntazir Dipoti, the president of the Federation of Independent Retailers, said there are 850 incidents of theft or verbal abuse across its 10,500 members each day.

Mr Dipoti said this represents a 25 per cent uptick compared with last year.

He said one retailer had died from a heart attack when he confronted shoplifters and another had to call armed police after around £100,000 worth of damage was caused to their store.

People are increasingly likely to steal every day items such as tins of spam as cost-of-living pressures mount, Mr Dipoti said.

Retailers have also reportedly witnessed a rise in youths filming themselves stealing from shops to post on social media such as TikTok.

Security issues

Mr Dipoti is calling on the Government to give a grant of £1,500 to independent retailers to improve their security.

He said: “The majority of retailers have CCTV but their cameras might not be the latest technology, for example HD cameras, we feel £1,500 would suffice to get them where they need to be.

“Retailers would feel like they’ve been listened to and supported and it’ll give them that confidence.

“In the last six months we’ve had 30 or 40 shops close and they’re saying they can’t keep up with theft and with rising costs because of the cost-of-living crisis, it’s not just affecting normal people, it’s affecting businesses as well.

“It’s a sad situation unfortunately.”

Mr Dipoti said retailers feel “so unsafe” after a member in Scotland died when he attempted to tackle teenagers who were stealing and verbally abusing him.

He said: “He died on the spot. The retailers feel so unsafe, we shouldn’t feel so unsafe.

“You do think ‘am I going to be coming back home tonight or not?’, you just don’t know.”

A shopkeeper in the West Midlands was also forced to evacuate his store and call armed police after one person caused between £70,000 and £100,000 worth of damage, Mr Dipoti said.

He said: “This guy walked into the shop, he was completely out of it, took his top off and opened a couple of wine bottles and started drinking it, then started throwing bottles.

“The worker got all of the customers out of the shop and there was an off-duty police officer there who rang the police and asked for armed officers.

“In 12 or 13 minutes he caused £70,000 to £100,000 worth of damage.”

‘Epidemic’

Dame Sharon White, the boss of John Lewis, previously said shoplifting has become an “epidemic”, with incidents not always investigated by police.

On Tuesday, a shoplifting row sparked a protest after a beauty shop owner was filmed “choking” a woman he accused of stealing.

Sohail Sindho, 45, the proprietor of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics, in south London, was seen restraining the woman, who he claimed attempted to take items from his shop.

Police said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed.

