Shoplifters start a fire inside Target to escape, Fort Lauderdale police say

A group of shoplifters lit a fire inside a Target in Fort Lauderdale before making their getaway, police said.

The drama happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday at store in the Coral Ridge Mall at 3200 N. Federal Hwy.

Police say the fire was started by people attempting to steal merchandise. Employees put out the fire and no one was injured.

Police told WPLG-Local10 they believe the robbers set the fire to distract employees while they escaped.