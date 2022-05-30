Shoplifters walk out of dollar store with $800 in laundry detergent, MPD says

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help identify two shoplifting suspects who stole four baskets filled with laundry detergent from a dollar store.

MPD officers were called to the Dollar General in the 6600 block of Macon Road Friday night.

Employees told them that around 5:00 p.m., three or four people walked into the business and filled four baskets with various laundry detergent items worth $800.

The suspects were men, and police said they believed they walked to the store.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Young at Appling Farms Station at 901-636-4402.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: