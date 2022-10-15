Shoplifters wanted after stealing laundry detergent from Dollar General, MPD says

Three men are wanted after shoplifting at a Dollar General, according to the Memphis Poice Department.

Police said it happened on Oct. 8, at 6770 Winchester Road.

Officers were told two suspects entered the business, filled two shopping carts with laundry detergent, and left the store without paying for the items, MPD said.

According to police, one of the suspects pushed an employee as he left the store.

The suspects were picked up by another suspect driving a brown Buick LaSabre bearing Tennesse Tag QKW598D, police said.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Ridgeway Station GIB at 901-636-9860.

