Shoplifting arrest leads to Amory Police Department meth charge

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Apr. 26—A Columbus woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance after her initial shoplifting arrest April 24. According to a press release from the Amory Police Department, Sharon M. Crews, 30, was arrested for shoplifting and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

As of Monday morning, she was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting her bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.

